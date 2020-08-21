How to Buy a Vape Pen: Things You Should Know

If you’re new to the world of vaping, different companies such as London Vape Co. have a massive variety of devices you can use for vaping. If you’re a newbie, the different styles of vape pens can be confusing and intimidating to navigate.

Understanding and choosing your vaping supplies shouldn’t be a hurdle, and this is why we’ve put together a list of factors that you should consider before you buy a vape pen.

The Type of Vaping Material

Before you choose your vape pen, the first thing you should consider is the material you’re going to use. You can either go for legal concentrates or dry material for your pen. You can also decide to use both kinds of material, so your pen should handle both.

Before you buy a vape pen, ensure you do some research because most vape pens can only handle one type of material.

Pens that have an atomizer and tank or a heating system with coils and wicks are best for oils or e-liquids. If you choose to use legal concentrates, your pen needs to have a chamber in place of a tank. For dry materials, the chamber should have conduction heating or convection.

The Heating Method

There are three methods of heating most popular with heating vape pens. Look at them below:

– Induction: it isn’t the most popular type of heating. In induction heating, the heating happens from the magnetic fields. The vaping material in use burns evenly.

– Convection: heating through convection is done when the vaping material doesn’t come into any contact with the element. This kind of heating reduces the chances of extra combustion, thereby minimizing the waste of the material.

– Conduction: during conduction heating, the material comes in conduct with the element. There’s a lot of wastage of material with this method because of increased conduction.

The Battery Life of Your Vape Pen

Depending on your usage, you may likely want a vape pen that has longer battery life. If you’re going to use your pen frequently, you should look for a vape pen with a larger body. Your battery life also depends a lot on the material you use.

Coils that are low resistant will use a lot more power, but you get more flavor. The battery life of your vape pen depends on what you’re going to use it for and whether you’ll be away from the charger for more extended periods.

Functionality

Functionality all depends on the ease of use o your vape pen. Some devices are easy to use, and some are a little more complex and have to be programmed for temperature control and other settings. If your pen has more features, it’s likely to be more expensive.

If your vape pen also comes in carbon fiber or stainless steel materials, the cost will come up. By all means, avoid pens made from titanium alloys, Teflon, or silicon as they’ve got a low melting point, which may be dangerous for use.

