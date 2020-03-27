How to Build a Business Website

It is impossible to grow a business without an online presence these days. So unless you are a business owner who is not interested in expanding your business for the future, you definitely need to build a business website.

With the number of web development service businesses in the market today, building a business website or an e-commerce store has never been easier. Gone are the days when you had to learn to code in order to build and design a website. Nowadays, all it takes are these few simple steps – and a few dollars each month – to keep your website alive.

Step 1: Have a business plan

The first thing you need to do before you start a business website is to have a clear business plan. For example, if you were creating a bakery business plan you would use it to figure out how to bring more visitors to your physical store and answer questions such as: Do you plan on gaining more followers on your social media pages? Do you want to sell your products and services online? Whatever the primary goal of your website is, you need to be sure about it before you start building it. The idea is to focus on one thing at a time and align it with the goals of your business.



Step 2: Get a domain name

A domain name is a unique web address for your website. You can have a domain name that’s the same as your business name or you can use another text phrase if the domain name you want is already taken.

Tip: Some popular domain name providers are GoDaddy and NameCheap.



Step 3: Choose a web host

A web host is a server where all of your website data will be stored. If you are a small business owner, you can do well with a service that ranges from $10 to $50 per month. As the traffic to your website increases, you can scale your website to handle high traffic.

Tip: Some popular web hosting platforms are Hostgator and Bluehost.



Step 4: Choose a website builder

Before choosing a website builder, you need to be sure about the primary purpose of your website, which is why it is crucial to have a clear business plan. You also need to consider your growth options (eg: if you don’t currently sell anything online, will you consider selling products on your website in the future?). You need to make sure that the website builder you choose is capable of handling your needs as your business grows.

Tip: Some popular website builders are WordPress and Wix.



Step 5: Customize your website

Website builders have a number of website design templates that you can choose from. Most of them have drag-and-drop editors so you can just drag elements like images and text boxes wherever you want. While customizing your website, make sure that you do not go overboard with heavy designs and focus on colors and fonts that your business uses offline.



Remember, having a website is not just about selling your products and services, it is also a way to build your reputation with potential customers. As you can see, following these five steps can set you on the right path to building a website in just a few hours and making your business ready for the future.



