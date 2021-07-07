How to Avoid Creative Blocks at Work

Humans aren’t hardwired to work like machines. We are not infallible and we all need a break to avoid burning out early. Many times in workplaces, you will find people complaining about being out of form and finding it difficult to be efficient and productive. This is a common issue faced when your brain feels saturated and tired, which is why you need to keep it active and refreshed by giving it breaks.

Workplace environments come into play here majorly as they create the environment that you work and concentrate in. Here are a few tips you can follow or give to your employees to avoid slumps at work.

The 25-5 mins Rule

One of the guaranteed ways to work optimally is to follow this 25-5 mins trick that a lot of professionals swear by. It says that your brain works best when you work for a continuous period of 25 mins and take a break of 5 mins after. This lets you sit at one go and do your work with tiny breaks in between that will reinvigorate your attention.

When you sit for a long stretch, your brain gets tired and fatigue hits instantly. This makes you lazier to move forward and hence traps you in a rut. Hence, you should keep taking small breaks to keep the energy alive and up.

Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone

If you work at a desk from 9-5, then your chair and table become your cozy and comfortable zones. When you sit there for too long you are bound to be exhausted and lethargic. This is why the best workplaces have lounge and break rooms so that the desk does not become a one-stop destination for everything. The best way to break this cycle of incompetency is to go take a walk, sit somewhere else or do something outside your daily routine.

If you are an artist, say, a writer, you could try writing something you are passionate about, something you’ve always wanted to try, or something you are afraid to write. Going out of your comfort zone always helps!

Take Baby Steps

Everyone starts at 0 and the best way to move ahead without feeling overwhelmed is to take small steps. Don’t take all tasks at once and pressure yourself as it will only build up anxiety and stress. Instead set small tasks and on completion, reward yourself with validation and appreciation. Small victories compound to one big achievement and you should take it easy to perform with ease and zeal.

If you are a manager or a team leader at your firm, you can organize small fun workshops to guide your team members during tough times. Make use of tools available on websites such as getemail.io to find email addresses of experts on the same and set up an appointment.

Conclusion

Taking overload of work will do nothing but make you feel down and dead. The importance of work-life balance is underestimated by many, which affects them in the long term. Everyone faces roadblocks once in a while and if you take the right steps to work towards it instead of stress then you will be able to handle it with much more ease.

Please follow and like us: