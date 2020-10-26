How To Approach A Celebrity Comedian For Speaking Events

Comedians are a lot of fun when they are up on stage. They can loosen the crowd and get them into the event in ways that any other speaker can’t.

If you are going to be hosting a speaking event then it’s always recommended to mix things up when it comes to a celebrity comedian.

Here are some of the things you have to focus on when it comes to approaching a celebrity comedian for speaking events.

1) Create a List of Good Celebrity Comedians

The first thing you are going to do is create a list of comedians that are worth calling to your event. You are going to want someone relatable, easy to enjoy, and isn’t going to say anything that may upset the crowd at your event.

Each crowd is going to be different, which means you have to account for these things before calling in a comedian.

In some cases, the comedian is going to want to know more about the crowd as well before approving the gig.

2) Reach Out Through Their Agent

The agent is often a good way to approach a celebrity comedian. They are going to hear numerous proposals throughout the year and that is just a part of their job. If you go through the agent, you will have a much greater chance of hearing back from them.

This is the person responsible for handling gigs and they will have to be the first point of contact.

Sure, if you are meeting the comedian in person that is fine too. However, this is rare with celebrities and not something to bank all of your hope on. Just stick to the agent and go from there.

3) Know What Your Event is About

Do you know what the speaking event is all about?

There is nothing worse than hosting an event, approaching a celebrity comedian, and then realizing you aren’t ready with your pitch.

You still have to convince the celebrity comedian that your speaking event is worth their time and effort. They don’t want to perform somewhere when things are not going to work out as planned. This can be difficult to manage and is the last thing you are going to want to deal with.

Look towards hosting an event and then planning everything so you don’t catch the comedian off-guard. You should have all of the answers ready to go beforehand.

4) Set Clear Dates

The data are the bare minimum when it comes to these situations. You want to have all of this information prepared for the comedian and their agent.

This is information they are going to ask about almost right away. So, not knowing it creates a horrific first impression and is going to nip things in the bud in seconds.

Be smart, know your dates/timings, and then go from there. This is a must because you can’t approach a celebrity without having these details in hand. It is just not going to work out as planned otherwise.

5) Stay Patient

Patience is essential when it comes to approaching a celebrity comedian for speaking events. It is not going to be as easy as you think because these are professionals that hear from thousands of people over the course of a year.

They might be willing to work with you, but are still going to negotiate.

This is okay and it is normal. Just work with them, stay friendly, and continue to hear what they have to say. This includes their agent if that is your only mode of communication.

Final Thoughts

These are the tips that will make sure you stand out and offer value to the comedian. Remember, they are performers and will want to be compensated for their time. This is a part of their job, so you are going to have to treat them with respect and make sure they are seeing the value in what is being offered to them during the negotiation process.

Take your time and make sure both parties are on the same page. Here is how you can find Comedy Speakers for hire who will allow you to end up with a good fit and it will lead to a wonderful speaking event that is filled with laughs.

