How Recruiting Has Changed in 2021

The idea of a global talent pool seems so much more abstract to me than it was to Corporate Recruiters in 2021.

Most of Corporate Recruiters currently focus primarily on one business segment. They are recruiting HR professionals or managers for a specific line of business, as opposed to allocating resources to a global talent pool.

They haven’t figured out how to collaborate across geographies or inside companies to determine what a candidate’s skills are and align those to existing roles at the company, nor have they figured out how to use AI or data science to accurately measure a candidate’s potential in the job market.

While they all look to leverage automation to reduce the burden of reviewing job applications and improve speed of hiring, they’re still relying on manual steps to choose who to call and who to send resumes to.

Online Softwares for Onboarding

My colleague Ben Johnson recently published an excellent article that highlights how some of these technology trends will impact the recruiting market in the coming years. He explored how the ability to harness Staff Glass hiring software could potentially change the way recruiters interact with candidates in 2021 and beyond. Among other things, through this software, prospective employers can have their applicants taking it upon themselves to complete those elements of the application process which would have otherwise been handed to a Human Resources administrator.

The data science revolution is already happening. And the applications of technology to recruiting vary between organizations, as Ben’s article illustrates.

On the surface, companies like LinkedIn, PayEquality, and PerfectMatch could appear to have the same goals and technology, but those looking to apply these technologies to the hiring process will have a more customised approach to their strategy.

Big Data Metrics

Companies like LinkedIn, PayEquality, and PerfectMatch have an abundance of data, but tend to fall short when applying the technology to hiring. LinkedIn and PayEquality focus on applying artificial intelligence in tandem with advanced analytics to understand how job applicants would actually perform in a certain job.

While both of those technologies look at candidate resumes and cover letters to determine a potential hire’s skills, they only evaluate how a candidate compares to their current employees. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the candidate would perform at the same level in the role, especially when that role is relatively new.

PerfectMatch focuses on developing a customised experience for hiring managers to select the most qualified candidate to meet the position’s requirements. PerfectMatch identifies an applicant’s career outcomes to understand what other positions they may perform in to determine their future potential.

By adopting data science to a hiring process that was previously manual, organizations will be able to create a more customised experience for hiring managers. They will be able to determine a candidate’s future potential based on the characteristics they had outlined in their job descriptions and provide more effective interviews and personalized experiences to determine potential.

In addition to determining a potential hire’s skill sets, the more intuitive Staff Glass can help gauge their aptitude for working remotely – a big consideration in the current corporate landscape.

