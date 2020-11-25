How Modules and Sensors for Maintaining Constant Humidity Levels Work

High humidity can promote the growth of bacteria and molds. It can also create an environment conducive to dust mites. On the other hand, low humidity can result in dry and itchy skin and respiratory irritations.

All these can be controlled by maintaining optimal humidity. Modules and sensors help keep at bay the risk of germ transmission. The humidity module and the sensor are highly regarded in industrial, consumer, biomedical, and environmental applications to measure and regulate humidity.

How do the Modules and Sensors Work?

Humidity modules and sensors detect changes that affect electrical currents and air temperature. Humidity sensors are of three types: Capacitive sensors, resistive sensors, and thermal sensors.

Humidity modules are mechanically robust and have a chemically condensed waterproof sensing area. An example of a humidity module is the HYT module that gives outstanding accuracy and impressive long-term stability even during high humidity.

The sensors monitor even the tiniest change in the atmosphere to calculate the humidity in the air. Below is detailed information on how you can use the three sensors for maintaining constant humidity levels.

Capacitive Sensor

It measures relative humidity by using two electrodes with a thin metal oxide strip between them. The capacity of the metal oxide changes with the atmosphere’s relative humidity.

Capacitive sensors are used for weather, commercial, and industrial applications.

Resistive Humidity Sensors

These sensors use salt ions to measure the electrical interruption of atoms. A change in humidity ignites a resistance of the electrodes on either side of the salt medium.

Advanced resistive humidity sensors have ceramics in areas prone to condensation.

Thermal Conductivity Sensors

These sensors detect heat changes to measure humidity. Two thermal conductivity sensors are used to conduct electricity depending on the moisture in the air.

One of the sensors is sheathed in dry nitrogen. It compares to the other sensor that measures the surrounding air. The difference between the two sensors is used as a measure of humidity.

Conclusion

Humidity sensors and modules are essential in weather stations and industrial environments. They are also vital in HVAC systems. The explanation as to why the detection methods work is because air temperature variation leads to humidity change.

Please follow and like us: