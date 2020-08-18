How commercial air conditioning does more than keep you cool

What else could 2020 possibly bring? Oh that’s right, a heat wave! As people begin to return to work, it’s no doubt offices will be struggling to work in hot conditions, especially if office spaces don’t have the right ventilation or air conditioning systems.

So, if you want to keep cool, air conditioning specialists; Chill Air Conditioning explains why air conditioning systems are a great way to keep everyone happy and they have some additional benefits too!

Improves Air Quality

Something that is going to be quite important to people working in small and large office spaces is the quality of the air. Sure you can open every window and try to keep a flow of fresh air circulating but that doesn’t always promise good air quality.

Air conditioning is built to ensure this, in fact they can help to reduce the amount of bacteria that is created in the room from coughs, sneezes, perfumes and odours as well as just general dust that can build up on surfaces over time.

It’s also worth knowing that although many traditional office spaces will mainly be an open space with desks, filing cabinets etc. some office spaces do have kitchens attached, which may house gas hobs. These types of fumes that are released into the air can contribute to reduction of the quality of the air and impact those who may experience lung conditions.

Increases Productivity

Obviously an important factor to any business, if your staff are unproductive, work just isn’t going to get done to a high standard. Heat and stuffiness can cause this slump many workers feel when they become agitated and uncomfortable.

Studies have even been done to prove that unsuitable office temperature decrease productivity and make it difficult for workers to perform tasks at a high standard.

Keeping office spaces at a comfortable 21-22 degrees can help to prevent this from happening. Air conditioning units can help to control the room temperature and ensure everyone is productive and comfortable throughout the working day.

Saves on your Energy bills

As men and women experience temperatures differently, the last thing businesses want is people constantly changing the heating, which may in fact increase costs overall. Installing air conditioning can help to level out these costs by producing consistent heat and fresh air, which will stop the need to change any heating systems.

There are various options of air conditioning systems for small and large office spaces as each space may require a different type of air con system to ensure it gets the best use out of it.

Improves office security

Perhaps something you weren’t expecting to see on this list, but yes, air conditioning can help to improve your security, for the simple reason that you won’t need to leave doors or windows open which could run the risk of unauthorised entry.

This can also help to reduce the amount of distraction and noise pollution within the office, as well as preventing insects or pollen from entering the room, which creates unnecessary distraction and could irritate those who have hay fever, as they can enjoy clean, filtered air from the air conditioning.

