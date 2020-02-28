How Can Small Businesses Reduce Carbon Emissions and Save Electricity?

The world is quickly moving towards unpredictable weather phenomenon, crazy natural calamities and global warming. All of us are directly affected by the impact of these changes in our environment. However, it is never too late to start taking action and doing our share for the environment.

Move away from useless travels

Sales meetings, pitch meetings and other office meetings don’t necessarily have to happen in a physical location. Air travel and even traveling locally could increase your business’ carbon footprint. Opt for meetings over Skype or switch to business meeting software like Zoom to conduct meetings over the cloud. These products are incredibly efficient and save overall business costs, working hours, headaches and reduce your carbon footprint at the same time.

Choose efficient bulbs

Office lighting racks up the biggest portion of your electricity bills. To ensure that your office doesn’t contribute to carbon emissions and you get to save money, install energy efficient bulbs. These bulbs, like LEDs bulbs, have long lives, save power and reduce your utility bill. Not only this, you could also encourage your staff to stop lighting unused office regions. These unnecessarily lit regions are quietly increasing your bill without providing a strategic advantage.

Engage the Energy Saving Trust (EST)

If your business has a fleet of vehicles, you can choose to make it greener. Install GPS on all vehicles and collect data to see if vehicles have been using inefficient routes. Additionally, go for EST Green Fleet Reviews. They are usually available for free and can help you identify new ways to reduce emissions, expenditure and fuel costs. Eventually, it would be helpful in reducing your carbon emissions.

Use these simple and efficient methods to ensure that your business is collaborating to a greener, more sustainable environment. Encourage other businesses in your region to follow the same methods.

