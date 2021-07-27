For Manufacturers, Quality Control Should Be Sales MVP

Posted on by Ben Jones

For companies that manufacture products of any kind, there is a direct link between quality control and number of units sold. The term “quality control” is often used loosely and means different things to different people. The resource, we are glad to report, goes to the trouble of defining quality control and distinguishing it from quality assurance, another important discipline in manufacturing.

The cost of product defects is high on a host of fronts. If customers receive defective products, a lot of bad things can happen. If the manufacturer is lucky, the defects will be identified on the receiving dock, in which case the costs may be “limited” to a rejection, return and replacement.

The accompanying resource presents a highly focused overview of QC that may be helpful for startups in manufacturing, converting and fabrication, as well as personnel in manufacturing organizations who may not realize how important QC is to the success of their companies — and perhaps to their careers. This is why QC should be every employee’s favorite department. To learn more about quality control and how to improve it in your organization, please continue reading.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

You may be interested in...

The Importance of Workplace Flexibility

The past eighteen months have seen a major change towards remote working possibilities as...

How to organize yourself when you work at home

Lately, for obvious reasons, many people are moving to remote work, and some even...

Improving The Customer Experience Through Last Mile Delivery Considerations

The more prevalent that online shopping and online retail becomes, the harder it is...

The Keys To Reducing Time Lost To IT-Related Issues In The Office

Everyone has heard the business principle ‘time is money’ at least once in their...

Common Remote Security Risks Organizations Should Avoid

Business owners and managers alike quickly came to the realization that remote work would...

For Manufacturers, Quality Control Should Be Sales MVP

For companies that manufacture products of any kind, there is a direct link between...

Terms and Conditions