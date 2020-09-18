Five Things You Need to Know About Link Building

Link building describes the method of increasing the number and quality of inbound links to a webpage with the goal of increasing their position on search engine results pages. This can be the difference between a company thriving or failing. Today we’re going to take a look at the 5 things you need to know about link building.

1: Link building is your ticket to the top of search engine results pages

That means if you do things correctly, your website could be one of the first a potential customer sees when they search for your product or service. It goes without saying that that is the dream for any brand! To do this you must create high-quality content that other people and websites want to share. The more links back to your website, the better. This signals to the search engines that you have valuable content that is worth sharing. In return, they give you better visibility on their results pages and you get to enjoy increased traffic, and hopefully sales.

2: Link building is a two-way street

As much as you enjoy reaping the benefits of links from other sites, it also works well for you to link to other creators of valuable content. This forms a mutually beneficial relationship that helps to grow your brand. Make sure you do your homework though as plagiarised or old content can have a negative effect on your ranking.

3: You can start small

Sometimes it can be hard to know where to begin. Start by asking friends, family and past clients to post about you and include a link to your website. Or why not take time to create a blog to share your industry insight and expertise. Look for gaps in the content available on the internet, if you’re able to offer something unique or an update on the information already out there then that can help to boost your rankings too. This will then encourage people to share your content with others, therefore increasing links back to your website.

4: It pays to pick up the phone

As ironic as it might sound when talking about the online world, picking up the phone or writing a personalised email can help secure links to your website. Identify appropriate websites and reach out to them to see if they would be willing to feature a link to your website. In return, you can do the same for them, so everyone’s a winner! Link building has a lot to do with relationship building.

5: And sometimes it pays to pay an expert!

With much to consider before your link building journey can begin, it can sometimes feel like a daunting task. With rules and regulations constantly changing you might prefer to work with an agency expert in link building, and we don’t blame you. Do your research correctly and your agency could be your ticket to search engine results page success!

