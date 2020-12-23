Expressing Appreciation in the Workplace

Let me ask you a question: how happy are your employees? Do they like their work? Do they feel recognized for their efforts? Do they feel appreciated for being a part of your team? Perhaps not all that surprising, feeling valued and recognized at a company can have a significant effect on how someone enjoys their work. What might be more surprising is that happiness at one’s work can have a significant impact on their productivity. So, with that being known, what can you do to express your appreciation in the workplace?

According to a study, fundraisers who were acknowledged and thanked for their efforts made 50% more fundraising calls than those who received no such messages. Other research shows that employees that felt grateful were more likely to help others in the office and participate in “prosocial” behaviors. This could mean an increase in collaboration and output for your company.

Smart managers know that expressing gratitude to their employees is a powerful way to keep them engaged. Studies show that seven in 10 workers whose bosses recognized their efforts described themselves as happy with their jobs. Other research agrees that providing team members with specific, positive feedback could improve motivation, productivity and participation.

For more information and ideas on the importance of employee appreciation, check out the infographic below!

