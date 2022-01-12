Don’t Miss Out on These Windows 11-Ready Laptops!

Table of contents

Launched very recently in October 2021, the new Windows 11 is an improved and all revamped version ready to be used by all of us. There are still very few laptops that come with Windows 11 pre-installed. Therefore, here is a list of a few Windows 11-ready laptops that you will find useful.

What’s New in Windows 11?

Eager to install the latest Windows 11 on your PC? But before you do so, let us introduce you to its new features that bring more creativity and productivity for the users.

The Windows 11 design is more simplified, modern, beautiful, and clean. You will find the start button and taskbar in the middle of the bottom of the screen, allowing you to work quickly and conveniently.

Moreover, Windows 11 introduces Snap Layouts, Desktops, and Snap groups to let you multitask and work efficiently. These features allow you to arrange several windows on the screen and enhance your work experience through a visually clean layout. Plus, you can make separate Desktops for different parts of your life and design them the way you like, for instance, a Desktop for gaming, school, or work.

The feature Chat from Microsoft Teams included in the taskbar lets you stay connected and closer to people. It allows you to connect instantly via text, video, or voice with all your contacts, regardless of the device or platform they are on, like windows, IOS, or Android. Even if your friends and family do not have the Teams app downloaded, you can still connect with them through two-way SMS.

Besides, Windows 11 is ideal for gamers as it comes with improved gaming features. It offers advanced gaming technology that enables you to play games faster and with a better visual experience. You will require glitch-free fiber internet to accommodate your gaming needs and complement the dedicated gaming features in Windows 11. If you are already investing in a Windows 11-ready laptop for your gaming experience, make sure you have also found yourself the best internet service too!

Laptops with Windows 11!

Here is a list of the best windows 11-ready laptops you can consider buying:

HP Spectre x360 14

The HP Spectre x360 14 is a convertible Windows 11-ready laptop worth buying. It comes with impressive power, design, and display, along with stylus controls and sound quality. The Windows 11 laptop has a stylish appearance with a 12-hour battery life that you can also use as a tablet. It is the best multipurpose laptop that can be sued for work as well as for entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

The beautiful slim and light 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop works with an S Pen Stylus. It has a stunning AMOLED display with slim bezels and a 13.5 hours battery life. Plus, it has 11th Gen Intel processors with Xe graphics that make it suitable for Windows 11 and handling multiple work tasks. However, avoid intensive gaming on this device.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

This lovely rectangle laptop is an excellent option among Windows 11-ready laptops. It has one of the best keyboards and is available in 13 and 15-inch sizes. Plus, it features the new Intel and Ryzen mobile processors compatible with Windows 11.

It features a beautiful 3:2 aspect ratio display, enhancing your productivity while working. This model also has quality speakers and 11-hours battery life, making it a perfect choice for you.

Razer Blade 14

If you are looking for a laptop for gaming purposes, the Razer Blade 14 could be an enticing option for you. The Windows 11-ready laptop features an impressive AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, a 165 Hz refresh rate display, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and 16GB RAM. It is a compact, powerful laptop that you can easily carry around with a battery life of 6 hours.

Final Thought

The Windows 11 laptops on our list are some that you can consider buying to enhance your overall productivity and creativity during work. There are several new features added to Windows 11 that make it suitable for a digitalized work environment, gaming, and online entertainment too. With higher accessibility to the internet and improving rural internet standards, it will be a joy to have Windows 11 on your laptops. The compatibility is an issue, which is why your options are limited when trying to find Windows 11-ready laptops. After careful consideration, you may choose the best model that suits your needs and budget.