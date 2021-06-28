Customer Communication: The Rights & Wrongs

One of the most critical functions of a business in recent years has become customer communication management (CCM). Both B2B and B2C organizations have begun to feel the squeeze of consumer preference shifting toward digital communication. The pandemic not only accelerated this shift in preference, but it also required organizations to adjust their CCM strategies. Luckily for these organizations, a majority of customers were pleased with the adjustments that organizations made to their digital marketing and customer service communication efforts throughout the pandemic.

However, a majority of organizations failed to meet their mark in regards to customer communication management. The resource coupled with this post indicates that customers have always had a demand for the highest quality customer communication management but would rarely experience it from the businesses that they defaulted to. The result of this? In most cases, it leads to customers finding new places to spend their hard-earned money. Meaning the quality of a company’s customer communication management is directly related to both the likelihood of losing existing customers and the likelihood of attracting new ones. But just how can a company improve their customer communication management strategies?

First it’s important to differentiate between what true high-quality CCM is. One important aspect of these functions is personalization. Each customer is different, and they want to be treated as such. Their needs will differ, and organizations will have to adjust accordingly to meet them. Another important aspect of these functions is privacy. Yes, in some instances, customers will have to share some of their most private information to purchase what they want. However, customers expect businesses to treat this private information with the respect it deserves. Meaning organizations will have to employ highly sophisticated digital communication platforms that will protect their customers’ information at all costs.

While personalization and privacy are some of the largest pillars in what makes up a strong CCM, they are far from the only pillars. One of the more emerging aspects of a high-quality CCM is interactivity. For most businesses, this is accomplished through live chat representatives that are able to communicate with their customers in real time on their website. Previously, live chat services weren’t meeting expectations. Nowadays, these sorts of services are almost expected from customers.

Perhaps the most important aspect of a high-quality customer communication management strategy comes in the form of omnichannel communication. Providing customers with the means to interact with your company through channels like social media, an established website, or even text-message communication is key. Allowing the customer the freedom to decide how they want to engage with your business is the most optimal way to approach communication standards today.

For more information on how to perfect your organization's CCM, be sure to review the infographic featured alongside this post.

