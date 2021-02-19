Creative Tips for Improved Shop Design

There is an ongoing discussion within the retail sector regarding shop design. For years, design choices, such as the layout of a shop floor and the height of shelving, have been scrutinised to figure out how to maximise customer satisfaction and sales. It is a focus that spans psychology, sociology, and architecture, one that also leads to concepts like the decompression zone and the idea that placing milk at the back of a supermarket is advantageous for sales.

Despite the depth of these studies, many retailers continue to neglect their shop design. Or, perhaps worse, settle on what they feel is an effective retail setup and avoid reviewing or changing its design.

As a retailer, it is important to make store design a point of consideration, one that is reviewed regularly alongside budgets and staffing. Not only are their many ways to optimise your store’s shopping experience, but change itself can have a positive impact on sales.

Incorporate Experience

Dedicating more space to displays and interactive product experiences can sometimes seem counterintuitive. It detracts from space for both products and customers. However, despite this, more retailers are working such designs into their shops successfully.

By allowing the customer to experience your product, whether through visual imagery on standoffs or with dedicated testing facilities, you are able to immerse potential customers, encouraging them to accept the product before they buy it. It may even draw in other customers too.

Add New Colour

Colours can have a profound effect on customer mood, from calming blues to exciting reds. They also have excellent potential for intriguing and guiding customers too. Clear use of colours on walls or within your branding can help customers to navigate through shopping areas with ease.

Adding new areas and items of colour, or refreshing your current designs, helps to revitalise your store, imbuing it with a sense of novelty. And, while you may be limited to those colours that complement your branding, temporary displays and posters can be used to complement your business’ colour scheme to positive effect.

Encourage Browsing

There are creative ways to encourage browsing and some are more effective than others. One provenly successful way is to incorporate modular shop shelving into your shop’s design and product layout. By utilising its adaptability, retail displays and product organisation can be subtly or dramatically changed at regular times.

Rearranging the shelves of your store leads customers to browse without the frustration of having to reorient themselves. Their familiarity will be challenged and it will cause them to reevaluate their expectations, noticing items they may have previously overlooked.

Redirect Flow

After some time watching customers shop, you will begin to notice that there is a certain trend in their direction. Particular displays and retail furniture will work to steer customers, leading them through the store in a typical way and prompting them to pause at certain times while walking straight by others.

By taking note of these shopping habits, and outlining your store’s flow, you can work to manipulate it in your products’ favour. This could be to highlight a new product, or one on sale, or even to prevent congestion within your store during busier periods.

