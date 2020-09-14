Can Remote Employees Sue Your Online Business for Personal Injury?

Personal injury claims can be very beneficial for an employee who suffers a work-related injury. He/she can work with a personal injury attorney and make sure that they do what needs to be done to receive compensation for the discomfort and suffering created.

But what can be done when you have an online business? You may be wondering what happens when an employee gets an injury. Can they sue your business and obtain compensation? Here’s what you should know.

Can Remote Employees Sue Online Businesses If an Injury Occurs?

Believe it or not, but even if the injury happens to a remote worker, they can sue your business. It doesn’t matter that they were never in a physical location related to the job when the injury occurred – they can still sue.

Of course, this also depends on a few factors. The burden of proof applies, as the employee will have to prove that the injury was the employer’s fault. Or, they have to prove that they got injured acting in the employer’s interest.

This is why you have to make sure you instruct your employees, whether we’re talking about remote employees or not. This can reduce the risk or even prevent an injury from happening – as a result, and you can make sure no personal injury claim will be made against your business. After all, as the employer, you have the responsibility to create a safe work environment for everyone, including remote employees.

You can try some things to limit the workers’ compensation liability for remote workers, such as:

Performing periodic checks at the employee’s home office to make sure everything is safe and there are no work area safety hazards

Coming up with a telecommuting policy that shows what the expectations of the employer are for workers who work from home

Setting fixed work hours and rest and meal times for telecommuters. This will make it easier to discover if the injury was due to the employer – depending on when it took place.

Creating guidelines for home offices and offering training for safety measures and similar things

Why Having Compensation Insurance Matters

Compensation insurance is something you should consider as an employer, even if you have workers who don’t physically come to the workplace.

Workers’ compensation insurance will make sure you can offer a wage replacement and medical benefits to employees who got injured due to the job. If you don’t have this type of insurance, the employees will have to file a personal injury lawsuit against the business, and you want to avoid this scenario. After all, no matter where you live, these injury claims will cost you quite a lot of money, so better be safe than sorry.

Final Thoughts

Even remote employees can file a personal injury claim, so you should do everything in your power to prevent injuries. Instructing your employees and performing regular checks at the home offices can help prevent an unwanted situation.

