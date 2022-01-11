Buying your first home in 2022

If you’ve planned for 2022 to be your year for settling down and getting yourself on the property ladder then you’re in luck. With plenty of schemes, new homes and new developments across the UK, getting your footing on the property ladder in 2022 sounds like a pretty smart idea. After the pandemic led to a rise in houses being bought and the market going a little crazy, there’s good reason to buy your home in 2022 but how can you get the best deal?

Help to Buy

If you haven’t heard of this scheme, help to buy could definitely save you a bit of cash. Help to buy allows you to put down just a 5% deposit and take out a 20% equity loan. This loan has 0% interest for the first 5 years so you can definitely save yourself some money in those initial few years. This means you will only need to get a mortgage worth 75% of the property making getting the mortgage a lot easier than if it was the usual value of 90% of the property. Help to buy is also available in London with a government loan of 40% rather than 20%. The scheme is designed to help first time home buyers get on the property ladder with a bit more ease and with many housing developments now offering the deal, 2022 is a great year to find your dream home at a manageable price.

Shared Ownership

Another great way to get on the property ladder in 2022 is through shared ownership. This scheme allows you to buy a share in your home and rent the rest at a low cost from a housing association. Shared ownership is great if you don’t quite have the sums for a big deposit, as you only need to put the down payment on the share of the property you want to own. This can be between 25% and 75% of the home but these shares will become even more flexible in 2022 with 10% shares available. With shared ownership homes in West London to shared ownership apartments in Maidstone, you can find just what you’re looking for at a price you can afford. With plenty of choice and a range of ways to pay, shared ownership offers the best of flexibility.

Young Professional Villages

One key place to look if you’re planning on getting on the property ladder in 2022 in places like garden villages and young professional hubs. With many boroughs around London being transformed into areas designed around young professionals with fantastic transport links and thriving business districts, these areas are great to invest in and find your own spot on the property ladder. With shared ownership homes in Ebbsfleet offering quick connections, box-ticking amenities and plenty of green spaces, Dartford’s nearby young professional village is a great spot for investment. And if you’re looking further south then shared ownership homes in Brighton are a real treat for anyone looking to settle down somewhere coastal at a manageable price.

So however you’ve planned to spend 2022, planning is one of the best things you can do to achieve your goals. So clue yourself up in all things housing and make 2022 the year you move into your dream home.