Even the best car batteries eventually get too worn down and need to be replaced. However, modern batteries are designed to keep working at optimal performance until they are almost completely dead. Therefore, it can be hard to know when you need to replace it. Fortunately, there are a few signs that your battery is on its last legs. Plus, you can test it for free at AutoZone stores.

How To Schedule AutoZones Free Battery Testing

Every AutoZone store in the US offers fast and free testing of car batteries. You can simply arrive at a store and have your battery tested, usually with very little wait.

However, if you want to schedule a time, you can call ahead to make an appointment. This is a good way to know that you will receive a timely test.

Testing is the best way to determine if you need to replace your battery. If you are wondering how to tell if your battery is dead and needs to be tested, there are a few signs you can look for:

Your car won’t start when you turn the key or press the button.

The lights are dim, and the HVAC airflow is weak.

The battery indicator light is illuminated, or your vehicle information system says that there is a problem with the battery.

Your battery is more than three years old (test every year after this point).

How To Remove Your Cars Battery

If you need to replace your battery, the process is simpler than you probably realize. Anyone can learn how to put in a new battery at home (also, AutoZone will do it for free if you buy a battery from them after your test). These are the steps for removing your old battery:

Locate the Battery: Most vehicles have their batteries in the engine compartment. However, some are located in the trunk or even behind a wheel well. Loosen the Negative Terminal: Using a wrench, loosen the fastener that holds the negative terminal in place. Lift the cable away and secure it so it cannot connect with the terminal. Loosen the Positive Terminal: Next, loosen the fastener from the positive terminal and lift the cable away. Loosen the Retaining Fastener: Most batteries have a bolt or screw holding them in place. Some are simply clipped in place. Regardless of the setup, loosen the fastener and lift the battery out.

Finding a Replacement Battery

Whether you are shopping for car batteries or powersports batteries, it is important to find one that will work for your vehicle. You can simply check the existing battery to get the right size and battery type. Additionally, you can usually search on retailer websites to only find parts that will work for the make, model and year of your vehicle.

Test and Replace Your Battery Today

Taking care of your car battery is simpler than you may expect. Get it tested at AutoZone today and replace your battery at home if you need a new one. You may surprise yourself with how much you can achieve.

