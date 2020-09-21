Are you sure you can juggle selling your house and relocating at the same time?

Is it time for your long-awaited big break in your career? Are you elated to know that you’ve cracked the job interview in your dream company and you’ve been selected for your dream position? The only catch here is that the new office is 1239 miles away from your current place. What is your only solution? Relocating!

Well, relocating for work is always a tough decision as you have to bid lots of goodbyes. You will have to find a new place and prepare for all your new responsibilities and also make sure your old house is sold off on time. You may get help of Bekins Moving Solutions in order to move out of your country. Read on to know how you can juggle between moving and selling off your home.

Sell your house instantly if you don’t have time for traditional listing

We all know how we can nowadays sell or buy almost everything under the sun online! Yes, even houses can be sold online! With a single click, you can get some of the best cash offers on your house. However, it is also true that you won’t receive the same amount that you could have in a traditional home sale. You may learn more on selling your house before stepping into the process.

In an event where you’re in a hurry and you can compromise on the price, selling instantly is a much wiser idea. This will help you skip the time-taking conventional sales process.

Get started with packing and home prep

Did you know that even a week or a month or a span of six month can make a huge difference in the result of your sale? The kind of home preparations you make, the price at which you list your home and the marketing strategy will all correspond to the total amount of time that you have for the sale.

In the year, 2018, a typical home was sold in the market in around 3 weeks, as per the National Association of Realtors. Tap the time that it take to make the home ready for sale, obtain offers and then go through the process of closing. In case your new boss wants you to relocate within the next week, you have to hurry up with your home preparations and sell off your home fast.

Be realistic about setting the right price of your house

The present real estate market trends will dictate how soon you can sell off your home and at what price. Your real estate broker has to perform a market analysis in order to get a clear idea of the right price that you should attach to your house in order to sell it off faster. The agent or broker will know how the market looks like and this will set the expectation high.

If you're relocating for work during winter, check out the best things in winter for consuming here so that you can take your desired breaks in between and make the move a seamless experience.

