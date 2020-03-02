A novice’s guide to growing cannabis – What are the necessary requirements?

With the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana across many states, consumers have now become acclimatized to buying cannabis from dispensaries. A fact that will intrigue you even more is that with the legalization of cannabis, medical patients and adults are also showing interest in cultivating cannabis in their own gardens. Although the regulations, limitations and laws differ from one state to another, almost all states that have legalized marijuana also allow cultivation at home to a certain degree.

Do you think you’re ready to start growing?

Initially, it might seem complicated to grow cannabis but most often you just feel that way because you don’t have required details on the process. Everyone has a unique situation for growing cannabis and before you take a plunge, you have to find out the following things:

Your grow space

The desired yields

Your final budget

Conditions that are necessary to grow cannabis plant

In order to grow cannabis and help it thrive, make sure you subject it to the following conditions:

Enough light: Regardless of whether you’re using grow lights or sunlight to grow cannabis, you should be sure about the light requirements of a cannabis plant in order to grow the best bud.

Air: The space where you grow cannabis should be well ventilated and a slight breeze is also necessary.

Medium: The soil where your plants grow also play a vital role in determining the quality of buds it may produce.

Nutrients: While you may purchase nutrients that are pre-formulated that can only be mixed with water, you can also compost your own soil so that it includes all the necessary nutrients.

Temperature: One easy thumb rule of growing cannabis plants is that if you think it’s too hot for you, then the same is true for the plants as well. Just as humans can’t tolerate extreme high temperature, cannabis plants also die in high temperature.

Water: Like all other living beings or plants, cannabis also requires water for survival. Hence make sure you spray enough water on it to get desirable results.

