A load of Reasons to Commemorate: The Top Quirky Greeting Cards

We’re a nation that loves to celebrate here in the UK, greeting card manufacturers are equipped with a card for every occasion. from personal milestones to street party’s and our pet’s birthdays. We all love Christmas festivities, and embrace a chance to spoil our loved ones on their birthdays. We celebrate new homes, new arrivals to the family, anniversaries and those BIG birthdays choosing to ignore the number! So why stop there? From your pet’s milestone achievements, to your friend’s end-of-boxset triumphs, we think that there should be a card for every occasion, no matter how unusual.

Social gatherings with fury friends

A decade ago, it might not have been as socially acceptable to make a big deal out of your pet’s birthday than it is nowadays. Many still roll their eyes at the thought of a poodle in a party hat, but we want to see more of our pets getting the celebration they deserve! These are our furry friends after all, who are ecstatic to greet us at the door after a long day at work. They bring us comfort in times of stress, and they always appreciate the food we put in front of them at mealtimes. Our pets see us through thick and thin, so we think it’s only right to celebrate them once in a while! Pets aren’t just our furry companions and friends; they are a huge part of the family!

If you know your pet’s birthday, then why not celebrate it — they do a lot for us, providing company and unrivalled affection. A wrapped-up chew and a birthday card (yes, greeting card manufacturers are creating puppy birthday cards!) are both sure to make your dog’s day. Or perhaps you could throw your cat a birthday paw-ty? Too much? There’s no such thing

Don’t know their birthday? Celebrate their adoptaversary instead, marking the day that they came into your life. And if you’re still looking for inspiration, take it one step further with ‘Happy Mew Year for Cats’ day, ‘officially’ celebrated on the second of January (we promise we won’t judge)

Celebrating for your four-legged companion?

Cinematic successes

We’re quick to label something a life milestone these days — whether it’s going to the gym four times in one week or getting to the end of your favourite Netflix series. We love a good film or T.V. show and they often bring us all together. Lots of people have recently got into the habit of throwing parties to celebrate season finales or new releases — featuring themed outfits, food, and decorations.

These celebrations are a light-hearted way to simply get everyone together to mark an important occasion — even if no one else would see the same importance that you and your friends do! Send a card to your friends, inviting them to a season-finale party, or celebrate the new release of a highly anticipated blockbuster with a cinematic themed card along with surprise tickets!

If a close friend or partner of yours is a dedicated film or T.V show superfan, then why not choose a cinematic themed birthday card or valentines’ card — it adds something special if a greeting card reflects someone’s specific interests. They will know you’ve really thought about what they love before selecting the card.

Here’s some of our favourite cinematic cards — there’s plenty to choose from, though!:

Festivities for foodies

A celebration for a foodie will warrant a lot of tasty treats, as well as the perfect food-themed card. Whether you are looking for a way to glorify your favourite meal or you want to praise a loved one for a food related achievement, we have some delicious card options for you. You might know someone who has reached a goal in their diet for example, or perhaps they've completed Lent or Stoptober. It might just be the 11th May, the very enticing 'National Eat What You Want' day. Or maybe you and a friend have a particular type of food that you bond over and want to find a way to celebrate your traditional pizza night or chocolate splurge.

one of our favourite foodie cards below for some inspiration that will get your mouth watering:

That Friday feeling

An annual celebration is simply too long to wait for some of us — sometimes, rejoicing at the end of the working week is enough to get us in the mood! When it gets to that time of the week again, you can no-doubt feel yourself getting excited waiting for the weekend to roll in. Why not acknowledge the TGIF feeling with a card? After all, everyone else is probably as excited as you are, and a card will only add to the jubilation. We don’t believe in the idea of limiting celebrations, so if there is reason to celebrate each and every week — why not?

Spread the 'Friday feeling'

Just because

Sometimes, you really don’t need any reason to celebrate other than showing someone that you appreciate them. A card sent to a friend for no reason other than them being generally fantastic will always make them smile. There doesn’t have to be a specific date to celebrate your friends and loved ones. Afterall, they brighten up your life each and every day! Sending a card ‘just because’ will give both the sender and the receiver a positive boost — a random act of kindness like this is the perfect way to let someone know how much they’re appreciated.

If you're sending a 'just because' card then there's really no rules, just choose a design that you think the person you're sending it to will enjoy:

Whatever you are celebrating, do it with pride and let everyone know you’re thinking of them. No matter how quirky the concept, everyone loves a day of celebration and whether you want to use the day to celebrate your dog, your favourite meal, a major T.V moment, a Friday, or your best friend, there is a perfect card out there for you!

