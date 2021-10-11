6 Ways to Promote Your Law Firm Website

After investing in the best website developer and designer, most businesses expect that clients will start pouring in automatically. But this is not how it works.

For visitors to come to your website and potentially convert to customers, you have to tell them about the site. In other words, you need to promote your law firm website for you to start reaping the expected benefits.

How do you do this without investing in the wrong places? Here are 6 effective ways to get the word out about your law firm website.

Social Media Marketing

One of the most effective ways to promote your law firm website to a wider audience is through strategic social media marketing. According to statistics, more than 3 billion people were using social media in 2020. Your site could benefit from their views, clicks, and shares.

To get started, study your target audience to identify what social platforms they frequent. Next, create consistent content that offers value and is relevant to your audience. Don’t forget to engage with your followers and measure your results after a while.

Optimizing Your Website for Search Engines

Search engines like Google are one of the main ways your audience will discover your law firm website. When someone is looking for a legal solution, they are likely to “google” about it before anything else.

To ensure a majority of these searches end up on your site, you have to optimize it through search engine optimization (SEO).

First, and most importantly, your content has to be valuable and well-written with relevant industry keywords. Next, ensure that your site loads fast and can display seamlessly even on portable screens. Finally, your design should be attractive, balanced, and provide easy navigation.

Claim Your Online Directory Listing

An online directory is a website with important information about a business. The most basic is a name, address, and phone number. However, you have the option to go further and input things like your practice areas, company values, website address, and so on.

Online directories are especially important when it comes to attracting your local audience. When a visitor finds your law firm in an online directory, they can visit your website and learn more.

Use Internal Linking

You don’t always have to use external sites to promote your site. Your website can do the same for you, especially if it’s well optimized for search engines.

Internal linking allows you to include links on one page that lead to another page on your website. This way, when potential clients want to learn more about your services or a particular topic, they can get solutions from your site.

Besides improving your traffic, internal linking can also establish you as a thought leader; your law firm website becomes the go-to place for legal solutions.

PPC Advertising

Pay-per-click (PPC) is exactly what it sounds like. You only pay when someone, ideally from your target audience, clicks on your ad. In paid search PPC, the search engine will display your ad at the top of the rest every time there’s a search with your chosen keywords.

PPC for lawyers is also an effective way to promote your law firm’s website. You can use different pages of your website as the landing pages, depending on the services you are looking to advertise.

Guest Blogging

Guest blogging is also an excellent way to promote your site and can do wonders for your web presence. The most important thing is to establish a publication that enjoys heavy traffic from your target audience.

Identify a relevant and current topic to discuss, and provide valuable information to your audience. Don’t forget to track your results and traffic coming from your guest blogs.

