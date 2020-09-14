6 Ways to Make Money as A Creative

The pandemic has left many people stuck at home and out of work. It has become necessary to find alternative ways to earn money. People in the creative industry are also affected. Many are left wondering how to bolster their finances in these trying times.

If you belong in this category, you are not alone. The good news is that your creative skills can keep your finances flourishing even in these trying times.

Here are six simple ways to make money as a creative from the comfort of your home.





Teach an online course

Creatives have lots of specialized skills and information to offer to the general public. So, why not take your talents and knowledge online and teach an online class? You can create free or paid content targeted at different age groups. Painting, graphic design, and piano lessons can be taught online. You can post your classes on online education platforms like Skillshare, Udemy or Shaw Academy.

In addition, social media platforms like Zoom and YouTube can be used for teaching classes. The only equipment you need is an adequate smartphone camera or regular camera to film yourself.

Stock photography

Many photographers have great pictures that they have never used or shared. If you belong in this category, you can sell your stunning pictures to stock photography websites. Stock photography websites pay you a percentage for your pictures. They accept all kinds of photos ranging from landscape to still-life photography.

Sell your craft and artwork online

Tailors, painters, graphic artists, sculptors, letter artists and illustrators can sell their artwork online. Creating an Etsy store is one of the most popular ways to sell your items online. Soaps, perfumes, high-quality prints, knitwear and clothes are just a few things you can sell on online.

Sell your skills as a freelancer

Creatives can work as a freelancer providing their services to businesses and customers on a flexible full-time or part-time basis to earn money. Sites like Fiverr and TaskRabbit are good places to start. You can create website templates or graphic templates for companies. Video editors, voice artists and column artists can render their skills temporarily to businesses in need.

Writing

Writing is a popular way to make money as a creative. If you possess adequate knowledge on a particular topic, you can write a book on it. A good idea is creating how-to books such as how to cook or how to draw still life images. These types of books are popular because many people are looking to pick up new skills while they are at home. Writers can sell electronic versions of their works online. Another way to write about your passion is to blog about it.

Become an influencer

This can be a lengthy process, but it can be lucrative. Start by growing a large follower base on Instagram, YouTube or Twitter. Brands in your niche industry will contact you (or you can contact them) to sponsor their products for a fee. Creatives in every niche can benefit from this.

Travel photographers can travel around the world by getting sponsorships from airlines, hotels, and travel agencies. Being a YouTube content creator also pays well through affiliate commissions and advertisements. This is also a good way to promote your work and your expertise.

Regardless of the set of skills you have, it’s possible for you to make money from it. Even better, you can do all of these from the comfort of your home. Many of these methods will increase your value and marketability to your target audience.

