6 Misconceptions Associated With E-learning You Must Know

E-learning is garnering a lot of publicity nowadays, and taking any courses online can be just as rewarding as your traditional classes. But with all benefits of learning at your schedule, one should do away with several misconceptions connected to E-learning that most people think are true. Maybe the mistakes have been derived from an individual fear or inexperience, so they are sceptical even to consider it. So, let’s check for the six most common misconceptions with E-learning and explore the actual truth.

Online learning is more accessible than traditional schooling

Most people often think that online learning is quite more convenient and more straightforward than face to face learning and therefore get themselves enrolled in online courses, but it is not as such as it is said. Online learning covers the same portion that a traditional school does, and instead of longer durations, we spend shorter hours in online learning. So basically, the material and coursework are the same and, in some ways, more demanding.

You need to perform the same amount of work and assignments within a shorter period but with different types of facilities to learn the content.

You have no peer interaction in E-learning

Sometimes during E-learning, you feel there is isolation with zero human interaction. But it is untrue; learning on online platforms has several activities that include personal interactions with other students, real-time discussions, and even group activities that make it even more fun.

Peer to peer learning is central in E-learning content with video conferencing through Skype and interacting with others to learn collaborative activities. Interaction is vital to help the learner in mastering the skill, and therefore different mediums of content are offered to learners through digital learning to make it more effective.

You need technical expertise to take online classes

People who are a novice to E-learning feel that you need high technical skills to complete the online courses. But it is untrue, you don’t need to be a tech-savvy, but should be well knowledgeable of all the necessary steps to connect and navigate to a web browser.

While online learning doesn’t need any preparation, so even lesser educated people can also start to embark on online courses pretty quickly by learning to use the necessary process of word programs. If the learner gets stuck in the middle of the course, then these online courses offer specialized help to solve their problem. You can visit website for more information.

There is no timeline to complete the course

While the E-learning platform has the best feature to learn on at your schedule and own pace, but that doesn’t mean that online courses have no timelines. There is a proper format of time limit to complete the course ranging from 4 to 16 weeks on an average basis, and if one doesn’t complete within the stipulated time, then there is a risk of failing in that course.

These courses help the students to keep on track of their portion and help them to decide which classes to enrol. With a flexible schedule, many learners get the scope to learn at their standard speed but have to meet the deadlines of their assignments and submit it before the due date.

No one-to-one coaching takes place in E-learning

E-learning is indeed a self-disciplined study, but that doesn’t mean that online learning doesn’t have the facility to one-to-one coaching. It believes in independence, but at the same time, every instructor is engaged with students on a personal level. They present lectures and work with the students simultaneously where students can reach to them in times of queries. The platform is quite accessible to clarify learners on every bit of information ranging from week material, to request an extension of due dates, etc.

Online courses require less time

It is a big misconception that online courses can be completed in less time. But as E-learning has to cover the same amount of material, it isn’t true. Yeah, people think that the time commitment one has to give to this platform is less due to the courses are offered in shorter semesters. But still, one has to complete all the assignments and readings of a 16-week course within eight weeks, so that makes it even tougher for late learners.

