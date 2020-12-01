5 Ways to Adapt Your Small Business Marketing During a Pandemic

Are you worried about the health and survival of your business during the pandemic?

You’re certainly not alone if you are. Many small businesses right now are feeling pretty powerless. But the truth is that there are a lot of proactive steps you can take to boost your business.

Small business marketing is probably the biggest thing that needs work right now. We need to find new ways to connect with our existing customers and find new ones.

If you are wondering how to market during Covid, you have come to the right place. This article provides marketing advice for small businesses to help them adapt to the Covid pandemic and grow stronger as well.

1. Get Online

Marketing during Covid has been difficult for many businesses because their regular customers are just not out in the streets anymore. Whether there is a lockdown in your local area or not, you have probably noticed fewer people walking around.

To get over this, you need to find ways of advertising to your customers directly, without waiting for them to walk past your store. At the very least, your business should be on Facebook.

2. Diversify Your Platforms

You also can’t just rely on a single internet platform. You need to diversify!

That means starting your own website, getting full social media accounts, optimizing yourself on Goggle, and so forth.

The more ways you give people of connecting with you, the more your business will boom.

3. Use Email Campaigns

Marketing strategies sometimes fail if they are not direct enough. If you assume that users scrolling through social media will always stop to look at your business, you would be wrong.

Email campaigns are a great way of contacting customers and potential customers directly, getting them to actively engage with your brand. Just by getting them to open an email, you are already using a psychological process called cognitive dissonance. Even if they weren’t interested before, they might be now!

4. Offer Promotions

Marketing during a pandemic is not business as usual. Your customers may not be coming to see you for the usual service you provide. You may need to give them a little extra incentive.

Don’t be afraid of offering promotions. These are unlikely to eat into your profits, and you only need to test them for a short time to see if they work.

5. Get Expert Help

At the end of the day, pandemic marketing tips probably won’t be as effective as dedicated support from experts. Small business marketing gurus like this company can take your business from a forgotten entity to something stronger than it ever was before the pandemic.

Small Business Marketing Requires Dedication

The thing about small business marketing is that it’s not the kind of thing you work on one day a month. It’s also not the kind of thing you work on really hard for a month and then forget.

With all of the marketing tips above, you need to remember that they will only be effective if you keep up a sustained strategy. With that said, get marketing!

