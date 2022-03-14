5 Sticky Strategies to Revolutionise Your Amazon Reviews

Amazon rank products based on a complex algorithm. Part of that algorithm calculates a weighting based on the number, recency and quality of your product reviews. But obtaining reviews isn’t easy, and maintaining a steady stream of positive reviews can be really tricky, especially as volume sales often means increasing the chances of volume issues.

We’ve gathered some really “sticky” strategies from around the ‘net and presented them here. Once you’re utilising them all, you’ll stick with them forever.

Strategy 1 – Develop Content that Supports Your Customers

Lots of customers spend time researching before making a purchase. By building up a solid bank of content that addresses frequently asked questions (FAQs) and signposts customer support contact details. In doing this, you’re giving them all the key information they need and reassuring them that if there is a problem, or that their expectations are not met, that you’re there to help. In the event there is an issue, the customers’ first instinct isn’t then to complain via the review system.

Having this content will also differentiate your product from those on offer by competitors, who may be only writing the bare minimum they can get away with, and hiding contact details to avoid having to deal with problems arising.

Strategy 2 – Using the Review Request Button

Amazon offer to reach out to customers and chase reviews on your behalf if you press the request button in the sales report for each individual order.

This button appears once the customer has received all their items. Quite often, the best time for them to review is within a day or two of this.

Once pressed, Amazon will send an official, personalised email to your customer gently prompting them into reviewing. This has a high success rate for prompting reviews.

Strategy 3 – Join an Amazon Programme

Amazon offer two distinct programmes to boost your ability to collect reviews. The first, Amazon’s Early Reviewer scheme is open to any product with less than five reviews. The scheme sees you as the seller providing an item to a designated reviewer for free in exchange for a guaranteed review (the review is not guaranteed to be positive though!).

You can enrol on this scheme until your product receives five reviews, at which point your product ceases to be eligible.

The second is Amazon’s Vine scheme. Vine differs in that there is no cap to its usage, and the products you provide are sent to extremely professional reviewers. Vine reviews are also promoted above other reviews on product pages, and carry more weight with Amazon.

Strategy 4 – Don’t just sell product, build your brand

Developing your brand presence is essential to gaining positive reviews. The difference in a customers mind between a seller and brand is distinct, and an unhappy customer is far more likely to lay into a seller via the review system, if they’re faced with a cohesive, professional and customer centric brand. Consider the following brand elements and regularly audit yourself (or pay Amazon Vendor Central Agency to do this for you):

Brand Tone

Image consistency

Response to customers & politeness strategy

Trust Signals

Strategy 5 – Deal with Negative Reviews quickly and efficiently

If you do receive a negative review it needn’t be the end of the world. How you deal with negative reviews will say a lot about your brand and a well written, customer centric response to a complaint will go a long way. In fact, it may even build your credibility and encourage a purchase.

Remember that answering negative reviews in a consistent manner is essentially. You must maintain the same tone & politeness and address them all fairly whilst not losing site of individual cases.