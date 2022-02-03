5 Companies Committed to Hitting Net Zero in 2022

In 2019, the UK passed a law to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Since then, the Government has launched its Build Back Greener strategy which shows how businesses and individuals will be supported in their transition to renewable energy.

But some companies are setting a trend for aiming to become net zero by the end of 2022. To be classed as net zero, a company must achieve a balance between the carbon it emits into the atmosphere and the carbon it removes.

Below are five companies of all sizes, in the UK and overseas, which are smashing expectations as they strive to become net zero businesses.

1. Crystal Doors

Crystal Doors were named Manufacturer Of The Year at the 2021 Business Green Leaders Award and Small Business of the Year at the Sustainability Leaders Awards 2021 due to their dedication to being net zero by 2022.

The Rochdale based vinyl doors manufacturer are ready to reach their ambitious target by investing in clean technology and better energy efficiency.

The company has already installed solar panels on its premises and is the first UK company to trial using recycled bottles to manufacture door vinyl.

To be a completely carbon free company by 2022, Crystal Doors will look at indirect emissions not related to the manufacturing or logistics processes, including how their employees travel to work.

Managing Director Richard Hagan’s efforts have been recognised by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who said other businesses should “follow Richard’s lead” to reach net zero.

2. Burberry

Manufacturing fast fashion uses an enormous amount of water and energy, and many of the clothes end up in landfill after only being worn a few times. Things need to change and British luxury fashion house Burberry has recognised the need to make fashion truly sustainable.

Burberry has ambitious plans to not only be carbon neutral by 2022, but be carbon positive by 2040. Being carbon positive means the company will remove additional carbon from the atmosphere.

Burberry will achieve its net zero goal by reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and focusing on renewable energy. The company is also investing in initiatives that restore and protect vulnerable ecosystems that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

3. Coffee and TV

It’s not just manufacturers that are setting the trend of becoming net zero in 2022, companies which offer services are also changing how they operate in a bid to reduce their carbon emissions.

Coffee and TV is a London-based creative studio that has worked with the likes of Gucci, Rolls Royce and H&M. The studio is focusing on reaching its net zero target through using green energy, thorough waste systems, green suppliers, and responsible travel.

The company has already reduced its carbon emissions by 77% in two years and the studio is 100% fuelled by green energy. Coffee and TV’s commitment to green energy goes beyond the office though, as 77% of its employees work in homes powered by renewable energy.

4. Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix aims to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero in 2022 with its “Net Zero + Nature” plan. The company is starting with the basics by changing the way it produces films and TV shows as a way of becoming a more sustainable business, such as using local film crews, electric vehicles, LED lighting and reducing diesel generators on its sets.

On a broader level, Netflix is investing in nature by supporting conservation projects including protecting forests above-and-below water which help to reduce carbon in the atmosphere.

As it says on Netflix’s Sustainability page: “Netflix exists to entertain the world, and that requires a habitable world to entertain”.

5. Nespresso

Nestle hasn’t always been known for its commitment to the environment, but under its Nespresso brand, the company is making important changes to how it manufactures its coffee.

Nespresso’s business operations have been carbon neutral since 2017, but in 2022 the brand is going one step further by removing carbon from its supply chain and product lifecycle.

Nespresso is planting trees in areas where the company sources its coffee. Some of these areas have already experienced extreme weather, and planting trees here helps farmers adapt to adverse weather conditions while reducing levels of carbon in the atmosphere around the coffee farms.

Nespresso is investing in renewable energy, sustainable packaging, reducing carbon emissions in the supply chain, and even using used coffee beans as fuel!

Take the first step to becoming a more eco friendly business

There are multiple benefits for companies to become more eco friendly, including reduced energy costs and a reduced carbon footprint. As these brands have shown, as long as you have a clear goal, becoming a sustainable business can be done gradually, by making small, effective changes.

Sourcing a renewable energy supplier is a simple way to start your mission to becoming a green business. British Business Energy offers advice for businesses looking to be more eco friendly and we can help you make the switch to renewable energy.