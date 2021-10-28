5 Benefits of Testing Dallas Employees for Drug Misuse

Human resources departments in Dallas can benefit from drug and alcohol testing facilities. These amount to laboratories in convenient locations that allow for all staff, new and existing, to be tested for evidence of things such as substance abuse. In fact, Dallas drug testing has never been so easy for the employers in this region with such easy access to laboratories.

So, let us consider some of the benefits of having employees and potential employees tested for evidence of misuse in terms of drugs.

A Deterrent

One of the reasons to regularly test employees for evidence of recreational or non-prescription drugs within their system is that it becomes a deterrent for that employee when it comes to deciding to take illegal substances while in a situation of employment and so one of responsibility.

Safety

Drug testing makes for a safer workplace when fellow employees can be affected by the actions of others who are taking illegal drugs and so have their abilities to think and behave correctly impaired. There is a responsibility to the employer to protect workers wherever possible, and one of the things that they can do is to regularly have employees tested for drugs to protect everyone and to look to help the individual concerned.

Safety in the workplace is a combined effort and relies on everyone being up to the job and able to think straight in often challenging situations. Whether to test for drugs in employment situations can be determined by the level of responsibility an employee has to fellow employees and members of the public. Then again, no job should be tackled with anything less than clear thinking, full expertise, and good judgement at all times.

Reduced Liability Costs

With drug testing comes reduced liability costs because there should be fewer claims made due to negligence from customers and clients, and fewer employers claiming for accidents that have happened in the company of fellow employees who were drug-taking and so may well have caused the accident. Drug taking will certainly increase the risks of there being an incident of some kind, especially in more hands-on industries. Still, that doesn’t mean office-based work won’t have similar needs for a drug-free enviroment.

The Health of Employees and Production Rates

The importance of employing healthy employees is paramount. Not only is it a matter of ensuring better productivity, but the continual taking of non-prescription drugs can threaten an employee’s health due to the deteriation of that employee’s body as well as risk of overdose, amongst other potential medical problems. So, it is the responsible thing to do as an employer to take charge and manage employee health when workers spend so much of their day at work and in an employer’s company.

Those on illegal recreational drugs, or ones not prescribed to be of benefit, are likely to work at slower production speeds because of impaired judgements. This will cost a firm money. It is a part of investing in staff to drug test them.

Stable Workforce and Reduced Staff Turnover Rates

Drug testing of staff will surely result in lower staff turnovers ultimately because many drug takers will be found out when problems occur because of their habit. It is good to know, as an employer, that you have a reliable workforce who are not going to run into problems of their own making because of drug-taking.

So, human resources departments and employers are well-advised to consider robust and comprehensive drug testing schemes which make use of local laboratory facilities. This is possible when you are an employer in Dallas. It is the responsible thing to do to arrange regular drug testing of employees to protect other staff and also to increase productivity. It is an investment to drug test employees and ensures that you are getting the best out of everyone that you are trusting to do a good job and be reliable at all times. Signs of drug-taking can include bad timekeeping and that is one way of getting less work out of an employee and also disruption and disservice to all other employees who are thinking of their employer by always being on time. Clumsiness and unclear thinking are also signs of drug-taking and have the potential to cause accidents. Regular drug testing has to be the solution.

