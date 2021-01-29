4 Ways Microsoft Business Management Tools Increase Efficiency

When it comes down to choosing business management software for your small business, you need to keep in mind what your needs are before you allow yourself to be sold to.

To maximize returns, you should choose a software which solves your small business’ problems, helps it reach its needs, and even exceed your expectations for growth. You cannot afford to invest in a business software which is clunky, which is bloated, or which slows down your employees’ working flow.

Ask your employees what they need in new management tools. What gaps in service can these tools help you bridge? Is your business at risk of a data breach without you even realizing it?

Fortunately, Microsoft Business Management tools offer solutions to all of these problems and more. You can always consult with a qualified software consultant firm to help you determine an appropriate business software management strategy tailored to your business.

Here are 4 ways Microsoft business management tools can increase your small business’ efficiency.

Team Project Management

Task management for teams is an important, and Microsoft does the heavy lifting so your employees can focus on what matters most: getting the job done right.

Most of Microsoft’s office 365 suite is compatible with Microsoft Teams, a software aimed at connecting disparate professionals coming together on one project. You can access tasks, word, powerpoint, excel projects…the list goes on! Teams lets you use those Microsoft programs as normal but gives workers the added bonus of allowing them to interact with team members’ work and contribute and comment as though they were there in person.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging and showing no signs of letting up, businesses of all sizes should be prioritizing means of keeping communication quick, collaborative, and concise.

Microsoft teams project management allows busy professionals to keep in touch on projects and tasks they are working on together from thousands of miles apart.

Task Management

Microsoft’s Office 365 planner is the best version of the planner you were given in middle school to organize your homework…but it’s a thousand times better. And in computer form. You can see where this is going.

But task management or “planner” software is so much more than just a list. It is cross-platform, meaning you can work at your desk and then pick up your phone and access your work on the move with no data fidelity compromised.

The best part of Microsoft’s planner is that it allows for easy visualization of data. No longer do you need to pore over datasets or enter formulas into complex spreadsheets to get useable information. Microsoft’s planner consolidates your chosen data into visually appealing, easy to read charts and infographics.

Security

Even small businesses should prioritize security. Regardless of how minute you think the consequences of a potential breach would be, you have a duty to your employees and to your clients to protect their data at all costs.

Data compiled by Verizon in 2019 found that 1 in 3 data breaches involved small businesses. Even more shocking is the revelation that phishing is still the number one threat when it comes to vulnerabilities in a small business’ firewall.

And the news just gets worse, unfortunately! Phishing is an incredibly lucrative scam because it relies entirely on human ignorance. It bypasses all of the usual security barriers and goes straight to the source—you and your employees—to get the info they need to make a quick buck off your back.

Phishing has evolved to an incredible point in digital history. The increased accessibility of artificial intelligence, automation, and machine learning means that scammers strategies are more advanced than ever.

Microsoft 365 offers plenty of security options for small businesses that can boost your enterprise’s defenses without breaking the bank. The best part of the Microsoft Office suite is that you can tailor the programs you choose to your company’s specific needs and skip the bloat entirely.

Do you think your small business can afford a security breach? Think again. The average breach costs a small business between thirty to fifty thousand dollars. So even if your data breach is a one-time occurrence, that one time can cost your small business BIG.

Cloud Storage

Cloud storage is the future of big data. If your business is handling large amounts of data, backing up that information in a physical space can get costly quick. Even worse, scaling with physical backups is much more expensive than scaling with storage through the cloud.

Microsoft’s cloud storage solution, known as One Drive, seamlessly integrates with the rest of the Microsoft Office 365 suite. This gives you access to your data from anywhere, anytime you need it. Opting to store your data in a cloud-based system allows for your business to maximize physical real estate and minimize overhead costs.

This keeps costs down and projections for scalability realistic.

