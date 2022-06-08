4 Qualities of a Highly Successful Sales Associates

When it comes to the art of the sale, there are some people that can downright “sell ice to eskimos” as they say. Yet, there are others who would have trouble selling just about anything to an eskimo let alone a non-eskimo.

So, what is it that makes someone a strong salesperson and others not so much? Is it the way that they talk? Is it the way that they carry themselves? If you’re looking for ways to increase your sales, and be a successful salesperson, then here are some of the qualities that you should strive to acquire.

Confidence

If you look at the most successful salespeople, you can see that they have a confident assertiveness that their colleagues can’t quite compare to. They are bold and sell what they’re selling without questioning themselves. Instead of asking questions, they use assertive phrases.

They don’t just accept no for an answer, they offer solutions, and encourage their customers to take more action. However, what sets apart the good salespeople from the great ones is that they know how to be confident about what they’re selling without coming across as overly aggressive. After all, there’s a fine line between confidence and being overly pushy.

Relatability

People who seem to get the highest amount of sales every month are usually the ones that people can relate to. They’re the guy next door, and the person you’d love to grab a beer with after a long day at work. Part of what makes them so relatable is that they don’t just do the talking, they also know how to listen.

They listen to their customer’s concerns, and pain points, and then they offer relatable anecdotes. If you can manage to pinpoint what it is that your customers are after, relate to the frustration they’re feeling, and provide the solution that they’re after, you can tap into one of the most powerful attributes of a strong salesperson.

Creativity

The desire to creatively attack challenges is what sets apart the people with the highest sales from the lowest sales. When they notice that their numbers aren’t where they would like them to be, they start coming up with innovative solutions to improve their sales. Perhaps they start pitching their product in a different way, or contacting their customers with a new angle. Rather than simply accepting defeat, they boldly and creatively search for answers to their predicament.

Positivity

Let’s face it, we want to give our money to people who make us feel good. If you’re in a bad mood, then chances are people aren’t going to want to buy whatever you’re selling. However, if you’re a positive and upbeat person who displays optimism and cheerfulness, then you’re going to appeal to your customer.

If you can manage to walk with a little extra pep in your step, your energy will be contagious, and that much more likely to convince people to buy what you’re selling.