3 Most Common Reasons for Slowed-Down Manufacturing Production

In the world of manufacturing, time is everything. Every second counts, and any moment lost isn’t just money lost, but it could even lead to disgruntled customers, and other “trickle-down” issues. A slowdown in your manufacturing production can be disruptive and frustrating, to say the least, and in some cases, you may not be sure where to identify the problem.

However, getting back up and productive once again requires knowing where the problems lie. Once you identify the trigger for your production slowdown, you can hopefully correct it, and get back on track. Here are some of the most common causes of delays and setbacks in manufacturing production.

Equipment Maintenance

Manufacturing companies rely on all sorts of machinery and equipment to carry out their processes. Part of keeping this equipment functioning requires regular maintenance. Routine maintenance is crucial for upholding safety and preventing failure. However, often this maintenance requires slowed down production while it’s being carried out.

And although this can be frustrating, it’s critical for keeping everyone safe, not to mention, that if the equipment were to break down, it would bring production to a halt much longer than it would for simple maintenance.

Supply Disruptions

Unfortunately, as much as we’d like to believe we can do it all— in the world of manufacturing, we can’t. Most manufacturing companies rely on a supply chain to keep their operations going. Unfortunately, getting these materials on time is often out of our control, as there can be all sorts of disruptions.

Perhaps there’s a shortage in a certain type of material, which leads to receiving a particular component or object that you need to continue your production. On the other hand, there could be meteorological interruptions like snow or storms which could affect delivery times.

There are all sorts of reasons that manufacturing companies find themselves at the mercy of external issues that disrupt their supply. For this reason, manufacturers must be flexible and quick-thinking on their toes. The unpredictability of manufacturing often requires improvisation when production comes to a halt.

Short on Labor

Regardless of how much we rely on machines and equipment, we still require humans to operate them. Labor shortages can be a real issue when it comes to production times. Finding yourself short on qualified personnel can significantly impact production, and slow down productivity.

The cause of labor shortages can come down to all sorts of different reasons. In some cases, it’s because there is a lack of skilled workers in a particular area of expertise, while in other circumstances it could come down to something like a worldwide pandemic, which in COVID-19’s case, had many qualified workers ill and unable to come to work. Unfortunately, without skilled workers present, meeting deadlines can be a real issue.