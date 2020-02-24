3 Innovative Video Marketing Trends in 2020

Video marketing is becoming evermore prevalent, especially with social media and the rate consumers are viewing content such as Facebook and Instagram Stories. Shareable content like video has a massive reach across many, if not all, social media platforms, and if done right, you can increase your business’s visibility exponentially.

This popularity, however, means there is a lot of competition on the internet. You need to compete with all other videos online, especially those of your competitors, and provide something worthwhile engaging with and sharing. Marketers are likely to struggle if they create video content that is bland in an over-saturated market, making it vital for marketers to produce video content with an edge.

Stay ahead of the competition by reading the below video marketing trends of 2020.

1. Live video content

Think back to 2017 when Facebook Live was one of the most innovative marketing trends around. While Facebook Live may have died a slow death, that doesn’t mean live video hasn’t lived on elsewhere.

Instagram and Snapchat are two platforms that continue to hold great results when it comes to live video engagement. Many people “go live,” and these pieces of content are usually personal and incredibly engaging.

The content doesn’t have to be of the highest quality. You can have a quick Q&A with a leading figure within your industry, asking viewers to submit questions to Twitter or so on. This type of content is designed to take advantage of quick content that is easily attainable and even quicker to view. We want bite-sized content, as opposed to an hour-long stream that is broken up by adverts.

2. ‘Shoppable’ videos

What does this mean exactly? ‘Shoppable’ videos is when there are interactive video ads that feature links to products that are relevant to the video that is being viewed. Snapchat and Instagram Stories feature a lot of ‘shoppable’ videos, as this is the perfect platform for influencers.

It won’t be too long until you will be able to interact with products viewed on the video by simply hovering over the object. For instance, if a beauty blogger is showing off a night cream, you would be able to hover over it and be presented with a clickable link.

You will want to ensure that your video content is still findable and optimized for SEO. For high-quality video production, as well as the marketing that needs to accompany it, find a professional digital marketing agency that can help with both.

3. Vlogging will still be popular

We may poke fun at vloggers and consider their content cringy to watch, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t popular or working well. In fact, many of us are likely to have our favorite streamers, whether they be in the lifestyle, tech or gaming industry.

While vlogging used to be stuck to YouTube, there is a great expanse as to the platforms you can now vlog on, such as Instagram, Snapchat, and even Twitch (although the latter is usually used for video gaming). What’s more, there is a variety of content you can create – a live stream of you doing an ‘unboxing,’ a polished video that is of high-quality and dropping something important, a Q&A, or a stream of you out and about at Disneyland.

Please follow and like us: