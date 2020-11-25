3 Easy Steps to a Store Name With Namify

Creating your company’s business plan is a major step towards turning your plans from some vague ideas into reality. You outline your purpose, explain your production process, describe your competition, and propose vendors. As you work on this document which determines whether you secure the investors you need, you realize that you’ve forgotten something crucial: your name. Fortunately, there’s no need to panic. Instead, visit Namify’s site and follow these steps to find the perfect name for your store.

1. Pick Your Keywords

Namify’s store name generator is based on keywords that you input. Type at least two into the text box, select your store’s category, and hit the “generate names” box. If you’ve never conducted research or created content based on company-related keywords before, choose words related to your products, such as clothing or kitchenware. Consider using adjectives that describe your origin, such as family-owned, or ones that relate to your purpose, such as local or organic. Your initial keywords don’t have to be the ones you stick with; after all, you can run the algorithm as many times as you like using different words.

2. Analyze the Results

Now that you’ve entered your keywords into the system, examine the results. Depending on how specific your keywords are, you’ll have anywhere from fifty to several thousand suggestions. Look through the list and see if any seem to encapsulate your company. If not, use the following filters to refine your results:

Length

Number of words

Rhymes

Use of prefixes or suffixes

These are helpful if you have an idea of what you want your name to look like, but you can’t decide on the exact name. For example, if you sell shoes, perhaps you want a one-word name with a prefix, such as GoShoes, but you can’t think of one that sounds cool. Use Namify’s filters to tweak your name until it’s exactly as you like it.

3. Make It Your Own

If nothing on the list speaks to you, choose new keywords and restart the process. Another option is to take a name that you like a little and alter it. The following steps allow you to make many different names out of one suggestion:

Split prefixes and suffixes into their own words

Change adjectives so the name has alliteration

Use synonyms for the product name

Add your last name

Not only does this process allow you to take ownership of your store’s name, but it also gives you new ideas for keywords. After you’ve messed with an existing name for a few minutes, you’ll have plenty of new words to enter into Namify’s input box. Even if this takes a while, you need your name to be as memorable as possible, so it’s worth your time.

No business plan is complete without a name for your store. If creativity isn’t your strong suit, there’s no need to despair or bring in a professional marketing consultant. Instead, use Namify’s store name generator to discover the name that brings customers to your store in droves.

