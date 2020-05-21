3 Digital Marketing Tips to Boost Your Online Business

When running an online business, your digital marketing efforts can make or break your company. If you want your business to thrive so that you can elevate your online presence, then you absolutely need to be dedicating time towards developing a digital marketing strategy that works.

However, there are so many types of digital marketing techniques out there nowadays that knowing where to begin can seem overwhelming. Whether you are a new business or are making the shift towards a more online operation there are a number of steps that you can take to improve your chances of success. So, let us discover 3 digital marketing tips to enhance your online business.

Offer a Personalized Experience

With more companies vying for the attention of shoppers than ever before, the brands that seem to be enjoying the most success are those that offer a level of personal treatment. As an online business, you have a wide range of personal shopping data at your disposal, and this information can be used to provide a uniquely tailored experience. For example, your online business can address your customers by name as they browse and you can also offer relevant and related products, coupons, and upsells when they go to checkout.

After a purchase, your online business can stay in touch with your customers to encourage future engagement by sending birthday greetings, asking for feedback, giving exclusive discounts, and promoting new items. You might also want to consider starting a loyalty program to reward repeat customers. Through loyalty programs, you can offer personalised experiences through customized promotions and tailored email marketing campaigns. Understandably, this can take up time and resources, so if you would prefer to outsource your digital marketing you might want to contact a team of online experts like First Page Digital. You can learn more about First Page Digital here: https://www.firstpage.hk/.

Use Calls to Action

It might seem intuitive, but one of the best ways to ensure that people visiting your website or social media pages actually buy your products or services involves including a call to action (CTA). A CTA tells your target audience what they should be doing once they click on to your content. One of the simplest examples of a call to action is ‘buy now’. The CTAs that you use should let your customers know what to expect when they click them and should essentially ask for a sale. Besides, you do not want potential buyers to abandon their online shopping because they cannot find the buy button.

But what should your CTAs look like? Try to use strong command verbs to start your CTA and aim to provoke emotion or enthusiasm. Your CTA should give your audience a clear reason why they should take the desired action. Accordingly, sales or promotions tend to drive clicks, so you can impose a time limit as an effective motivator to capitalize on the fear of missing out. Additionally, CTAs can be used to encourage cross-selling, so you might want to link to similar or related items through CTAs in appropriate areas in the middle or at the bottom of your pages. Above all, always include one highlighted, attention grabbing CTA in the upper half of every page of your website to direct customers to buy.

Integrate Your Social Media Pages for Sales

When running an online business, your social media pages can be a useful tool for converting visitors into interested followers and paying customers. Depending on your products and services, you can use some of the most popular social media platforms in different ways. For example, Instagram allows you to create a ‘shop now gallery’ that can connect to your store. Customers simply click the image and can go directly to your website to purchase the products featured. Similarly, Facebook ads can be used to target certain demographics and locations so that you can tailor your marketing approach accordingly.

In recent years, YouTube has become an exciting platform that businesses can leverage for free advertising opportunities. Valuable content such as explainer videos, product reviews, cross-promotions, and new product announcements can all build your brand and generate leads so you could always consider producing video content to boost your sales. Although social media marketing can require significant lead time to build a dedicated following, the results are well worth the wait. For instance, your social media platforms can be used to produce back links, SEO organic traffic, and user generated content, so it is well worth harnessing the potential of social media.

Managing your digital marketing can seem daunting at first. Nonetheless, by implementing some of the tips above you should start to notice a marked improvement in both your reach and your sales. As with anything business related, if you are not too confident about your own digital marketing skills, or if your company has yet to establish a dedicated marketing department, then you might want to consider reaching out to a digital marketing team for some expert advice about how best to proceed.

Digital marketing is all about using data provided by your customers to offer them a better experience while at the same time boosting your sales. To learn more, check out this article that explains the benefits of providing excellent customer experiences.

