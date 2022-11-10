10 Best CBD Skincare Products for 2022

CBD is the non-psychoactive component of hemp that possesses numerous therapeutic benefits for our daily physical and emotional issues. Whether it is taken internally or applied externally, studies – albeit preliminary – indicate CBD’s growing potential in alleviating conditions such as stress, anxiety, dementia, psoriasis, acne, etc. Internally, CBD can be used in the form of CBD oils, tinctures, and edibles such as capsules and hemp-derived gummies. On the other hand, CBD can be applied externally for skin care as topical products such as salves, balms, ointments, creams, and lotions.

Today, the hemp marketplace is crowded with a vast range of vape pen products retailed in the form of topicals. Moreover, a realization of CBD’s potential for skincare has seen it take the beauty and cosmetic world by storm. Many cosmetic products such as body lotions and facial creams have CBD as part of their ingredient lists. Up until recently, topical CBD was offered only for the management of pain and inflammation. However, top companies offering the best cosmetic care in the form of salves and ointments infuse CBD into their products.

As part of the ongoing cultural shift, CBD has been greatly appreciated for its ability to help us celebrate our beauty naturally. This explains the influx of CBD-infused skincare products hitting the market. Already a billion-dollar enterprise, the hemp market is projected to hit tens of billions of dollars over the next few years, and the cosmetic sector is going to be a prominent benefactor. Regarding skincare, preliminary studies have pointed to CBD’s potential to reduce inflammation, alleviate itchy skin, and treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, among a host of other skin conditions.

The influx of CBD skincare products on the market means more brands are leveraging the existing regulatory loopholes to compromise on quality. However, our list of best CBD skincare products has featured top products selected on a criterion that best satisfies quality indicators of safety, potency, and transparency. All products are well vetted based on the brand’s proof of third-party testing by an ISO-compliant laboratory, disclosure of hemp sourcing, purity testing for contaminants, and adherence to the federal THC limit of below 0.3%.

10 Best CBD Skincare Products

1. Pure Hemp Botanicals

Established in 2015, Pure Hemp Botanicals has not only sought to revolutionize the hemp industry but also ensure that all that thoughtless stigma attached to hemp is demystified. The company’s founders recognized hemp’s potential in skin therapy, and that is why their line of skincare products comprises a uniquely formulated hemp-based body lotion that nourishes, moisturizes, and replenishes the skin. The company’s 400 mg CBD Body Lotion is crafted for optimal body care experience and is perfect for all skin types, from face to toe.

The cream can be applied as often as needed, but you will be guaranteed lasting skin hydration. It is easy to rub too as it glides and absorbs easily into the skin to deliver the ultimate moisture therapy and skin nourishment. Alongside the phytocannabinoids-rich extract, the formula is rich in aloe vera leaf juice, bark extract, and rosemary leaf oil, among other blends of botanicals designed to offer your skin the compassionate care that it deserves.

Buy 400 mg CBD Body Lotion from Pure Hemp Botanicals here for nourished and healthier skin.

2. We The People Hemp

We The People Hemp is a top hemp-based brand that utilizes an umbrella approach of listening to consumer opinion while crafting its wide range of CBD products that offer relief from pains, muscle soreness, stress, anxiety, and inflammation, among other physical and emotional issues. The thousands of customers who flock to the company’s social forums point to their reputation and brand value. We The People also utilizes nanotechnology in its manufacturing process that ensures this skincare cream is fast-absorbing and fast-acting.

That coupled with the superior CO2 extraction and the infusion of other organic ingredients in the formula ensures a top-quality CBD relief cream that optimizes skin health. The company’s line of skincare products includes the WTP 250 mg CBD Relief Cream – formulated using pure CBD extract. The relief cream comes in a 4 oz bottle that packs 250 mg of CBD that rubs easily and is mess-free on the skin.

Click here to subscribe and enjoy 20% off on the WTP 250 mg CBD Relief Cream from We The People Hemp.

3. FAB CBD

FAB CBD offers a slick line of topical products formulated using all-natural and organic scents that leave you dreaming and your skin refreshed. The company’s skincare product – 600 mg FAB CBD Topical Cream – is silky, non-greasy, light-weight, and is formulated using phytocannabinoids-rich full-spectrum CBD oil. The company’s quality Colorado hemp sourcing and comprehensive independent third-party lab testing guarantee safety, and the ingredient list on the 600 mg CBD Body Lotion is exceptional.

The full-spectrum hemp extract used in the cream packs organically sourced ingredients alongside all of hemp’s naturally occurring terpenes. This composition constitutes a fantastic skincare cocktail that goes a long way in rejuvenating your skin and relieving pain and discomfort. To mention a few, the cream’s formula comprises organic coconut oil, cocoa butter, olive oil, aloe vera leaf extract, cinnamon, chamomile, potassium sorbate, distilled water, and more.

Buy 600 mg CBD Body Lotion from FAB CBD here.

4. Palm Organix CBD Skincare Topicals

Palm Organix’s line of skincare products includes body lotions, creams, and salves formulated to promote optimal skin health. The brand is FDA-complaint and is committed to the highest quality manufacturing standards. All its skincare hemp-based products are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, fast-absorbing, and fast-acting. The company’s CBD Skincare Lotion is formulated using pure broad-spectrum CBD oil and is, therefore, THC-free, and contains a nourishing formula that optimizes skin health.

Why should you choose Palm Organix body lotion? Unlike most brands, the company believes in access to premium-grade CBD products. Therefore, it retails at affordable costs. Besides, its quality CBD-infused lotions are lab-tested, high-quality, unscented, fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and fast-acting. That said, click here to buy the 500 mg Palm Organix THC-free CBD Skincare Lotion and enjoy silk, soft, and rejuvenated skin.

Another of the company’s premium skincare products is the incredibly formulated CBD Sweets. This remarkable salve is formulated using cannabinoid-rich CBD, along with other wellness-enhancing ingredients such as essential oils, lavender, and eucalyptus extract, great at massaging sore muscles and relieving irritable skin conditions. Besides skin radiance, the salve’s formula comprises a perfect blend of botanicals designed for fast absorption and instant relief from joint and muscle strains.

Based on the corresponding product pages on the company website, this potent CBD salve is formulated to support and soothe the skin, enhance its elasticity, and relieve sore muscles.

Buy the 500 mg CBD Salve from Palm Organix and enjoy free shipping and a satisfaction guarantee.

5. Joy Organics CBD-Infused Skincare Products

Joy Organics’ skincare line of products comprises an eye serum, salve, night cream, and a salve stick. The founder, having established the brand in 2018 to significantly raise CBD standards across the product spectrum in the US, chose to utilize premium-grade CBD that could improve consumers’ quality of life. The company sources its hemp from licensed Colorado and sustainably run farmlands that deliver CBD-rich hemp extracts.

Its line of skincare products is formulated using either broad-spectrum or full-spectrum phytocannabinoids-rich CBD Oil UK, along with other 100% organic ingredients such as black licorice and milk thistle that go a long way in keeping your skin radiant, glowing, adequately moisturized, and feeling refreshed. The company’s CBD Eye Serum comprises 100% natural ingredients such as Aloe Vera, hemp-based CBD oil, cucumber extract, and Alfalfa seed oil that removes dark circles to give your eye a radiant shine.

The eye serum comes in 30 ml bottles, each packing 150 mg of THC-free broad-spectrum CBD formulated to rejuvenate, tone, and tighten the area around the eye. The company also assures safety and satisfaction, as all its products are comprehensively tested by licensed ISO-17025 certified laboratories. You can also get free shipping and a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee.

The same goes for Joy Organics’ 100 mg CBD Night Cream. As a skincare product, the company utilizes a full-spectrum and phytocannabinoids-rich CBD oil in its formulation. Joy Organics made sure to revolutionize the cosmetic sector by using key beneficial essential oils such as lavender extract which reduces skin redness, verbena extract which tones the skin, and chamomile extract which inhibits the causes of aging skin.

Buy 250 mg CBD Cream from Joy Organics and enjoy the perfect combination of skin-enhancing ingredients.

6. Carrie’s Essentials

Based in the US Southwest, Carrie’s Essentials is an independently owned and run family business. Its mission is to utilize premium-grade hemp to help people live healthily and happier lifestyles. The brand has raised the bar on quality and consistency by relying on all-natural, organic, and non-GMO ingredients. The company’s line of skin care products comprises a CBD Sports Cream muscle rub that promotes healthy muscles.

The cream has a smooth texture, making it easy to rub on the skin during or after activity to aid your everyday flexibility and mobility. Though skincare essential, the cream is infused with camphor and menthol that nourishes and soothe the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed. All ingredients are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, THC-free, and sourced from the United States. Utilization of broad-spectrum CBD extract means you can take advantage of its 18-month worth of stable shelf life.

Carrie’s Essentials 400 mg Premium CBD Sports Cream is fast-absorbing and fast-acting, and its superior skin cooling effect is attributed to the infusion of menthol and premium-grade camphor. Other key ingredients include organic glycerin, cetyl alcohol, bark oil, lavender oil, aloe vera, sodium chloride, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, sodium stearoyl glutamate, etc. Among other benefits, you will feel the impact of the cream reach beyond the skin, and the pure broad-spectrum CBD-rich extract will manage muscle soreness and back pain to offer optimal tranquility.

Buy the 400 mg Premium CBD Sports Cream from Carrie’s Essentials and enjoy free shipping and a 14-day 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee.

7. The Raw Botanicals

As mentioned earlier, CBD’s therapeutic potential has given it limitless application, and one adventurous company – The Raw Botanicals – manufactures CBD-infused sunscreens to help you along on your summer vacations. The company’s Organic Reef Safe Raw Reflection Neutral Tan SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen is what you need to carry along to protect and give your skin a glowing appearance while busking in the hot summer scorch.

Unlike your regular sunblock, the product is reef-safe, 100% all-natural, mineral-rich, and offers broad spectrum protection (SPF-30). The product has a unique neutral tan formula, ideal for everyday use, and is perfect for all skin types. Most importantly, it guarantees skin protection from UVA and UVB rays. Regarding usage, all you have to do is apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before exposure, and relax for about 2 hours before your next application. Do you fancy a remarkably therapeutic sunblock? Here is the best alternative for you.

Buy Organic Reef Safe Raw Reflection Neutral Tan SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen from Raw Botanics and breeze through the summers.

8. Just Beauty CBD Skincare Topicals

Just Beauty CBD Store is a pioneer CBD brand whose founders choose to offer quality-focused products for internal and external applications. Its line of skincare hemp-based products includes lip balms, eye serum, face creams, and body lotions. Committed to standard industry practices such as quality, transparency, and customer service, the company seeks to be a mainstay in integrating CBD in skincare.

The company uses all-natural and lab-tested ingredients along with premium-grade full-spectrum CBD oil in all its products. From its vegan and hydrating lip balms to rejuvenating and sustainable eye serums, Just Beauty CBD guarantees radiant skins to all consumers. The company’s 500 mg Ultra Hydrating Body Love CBD Butter contains natural butter such as mango, sweet almond, and shea that leaves your skin silky, soft, and well nourished. The sweet almond functions to replenish your skin, the shea butter is an antioxidant, while the mango butter offers the lotion the much-needed soothing properties. The result is, that you get an ice-white body lotion that is smooth, creamy, and riddles with fruity undertones.

Just Beauty’s skincare line of products also includes a 500 mg CBD Face Night Oil that comprises rosehip oil, grapeseed oil, and pear oil that are known to moisturize and restore your skin for a more radiant look. This facial oil is perfect for all skin types, and its formula that includes vitamins A, C, and E will transform your skin overnight. Grapeseed oil is rich in antioxidants that rejuvenate the skin, rosehip oil is an essential oil for hydration, while pear oil is loaded with fatty acids that soothe the skin.

Buy 500 mg Ultra-Hydrating Body Love CBD Butter from Just Beauty CBD here and enjoy exceptional skin hydration, anti-inflammation, and calming benefits.

9. Leaf Remedys

Leaf Remedys is a top CBD brand known for its high-quality products that relate to better mood and elevated quality of life. The company also runs a skincare topical line formulated using vegan and US-sourced CBD. They also use either broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extracts. People buying from the company can attest to free shipping and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. To that extent, the company utilizes CBD-rich full-spectrum extract, along with other organic and 100% all-natural ingredients to make its products. This allows for easy absorption and more focused results.

Its line of skincare products includes the highly potent 1000 mg CBD Cooling Gel Roll-On Extra Strength designed to not only nourish your skin but also offer an instant cooling effect. The product comes packaged in a stylish bottle dispenser for a mess and hassle-free application and is compact enough to take with you on the go. The gel has a consistent texture, and its potency is a product of the company utilizing key ingredients such as aloe vera, crystoline menthol, camphor, essential oils, and deionized water.

Buy 100 mg CBD Cooling Gel Roll-On Extra Strength from Leaf Remedys here.

10. Kanibi

Kanibi CBD – a relatively new entrant into the US hemp marketplace – runs its business model off its mission, which is to raise the standards of CBD products across the board. The company is committed to transparency and offering premium-grade hemp products that aim to improve customers’ quality of life. Kanibi’s line of skincare products includes CBD heating, cooling, and eucalyptus creams designed for faster absorption, unlike other slow-digesting creams.

The Kanibi CBD Enhanced Sports Cream is formulated using full-spectrum CBD extract and infused with soothing ingredients designed to invigorate your skin for a refreshing feel. It is the company’s cooling cream that moisturizes your skin, thanks to its pure, CBD-rich hemp extract. The cream comes packaged in a state-of-the-art bottle dispenser that discharges without mess or hassle. Besides, it absorbs faster for more focused results and leaves no oily residue upon application.

As a skincare and sports-focused product, the company utilizes all-natural and organic ingredients such as menthol and essential oils that relieve athletic stress, muscle soreness, and everyday skin aches. Once applied to the troubled area, the cream takes about 30 minutes to kick in effect – thanks to its faster absorption rate. A bottle can pack 30 to 40 pumps, with each pump dispensing 7 mg of lab-tested, CO2-extracted CBD on average, and contains less than 0.3% THC limit.

Kanibi’s line of skincare products also includes a CBD Enhanced Heat Cream that possesses invigorating and soothing properties. The formula comprises pure, CBD-rich full-spectrum hemp oil, along with essential oils and menthol that ensures a smooth texture that guarantees faster absorption into the skin.

Buy CBD-Enhanced Sports Cream from Kanibi and guarantee yourself radiant, refreshed-looking skin.

The Bottom Line

CBD’s potential in internal therapy also goes for external applications. That is why cosmetic brands have found a way of incorporating it into beauty and skincare products. Also, research – although still at the preliminary stage – backs up that too. Studies have pointed to CBD’s potential in relieving pain and inflammation, healing acne, and treating itchy skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. It is on that basis that most CBD brands utilize hemp extracts in skincare products.

When selecting the best hemp-based products on the vast cosmetic market, it is important to consider quality indicators like brand reputation, transparency on their independent third-party practices, hemp sourcing, product potency, as well as the presence of infused ingredients that promote optimal skin care.