Why go green: a business guide

From installing thermostat systems to making changes to lighting arrangements, to draughtproofing your office or warehouse, there are many ways businesses can become more sustainable in their operations – as outlined by energy switching service Utility Bidder in their energy-saving tips.

But why should companies invest in going green? In this blog, we explore what’s in it for businesses when they take a more sustainable approach.

Save money in the long term

While there may be initial outlays associated with energy-saving practices such as draught-proofing and upgrading to more efficient computers, in the long term, your business stands to make significant savings as a result of making such changes. And you don’t always have to spend money in order to reap financial rewards. For example, turning computers and monitors off at night alone could save you £35 per annum per desk.

Appeal to eco-conscious consumers



With consumers becoming more and more aware of the risks of unsustainable business practices, the demand for eco-friendly brands has increased. According to a global survey of almost 30,000 consumers, 62 per cent of consumers are attracted to brands because they believe in reducing plastics and improving the environment. Adopting a greener approach could give you a competitive edge by helping you to appeal to the growing number of environmentally-aware customers.

Attract and retain staff

According to the Deloitte Global Millennial Survey 2019, which questioned 13,400 individuals born between 1983 and 1994, climate change and the environment is the top concern among this generation. Furthermore, three-quarters of workers at small to medium-sized businesses say that sustainability is important to them, research by Brother has revealed. Entice up-and-coming talent and keep employees engaged by adopting green working principles and practices.



If the environment is at the bottom of your priority list, it’s time for a rethink. When it comes to making changes to your business, what’s good for the environment is good for business so act today to keep pace with consumer and employee demand and achieve a healthier bottom line.

