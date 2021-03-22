Why a health and safety job could be the perfect career move in 2021

2020 has been a year of great change and that could well continue into 2021. With many finding themselves out of work and many entering a job market that it turbulent at best, it can be hard to determine what the next move should be in your career.

With a lot of people now out of the work in the UK, 2021 could be set as the year that many chose to make the change in the career that they have been putting off for years. One of these potential career changes could be into health and safety.

Whilst not the first profession on the list, a job in health and safety can provide some rewarding opportunities. But what is it exactly that makes a health and safety job such an underrated choice for your next career move?

Health and safety jobs are about keeping people safe

Finding a reason to get up in the morning is an important part of many job roles, and health and safety provide plenty of opportunities when it comes to career development.

Many in the profession claim they feel inspired by there work, and they get to focus on people; it’s not all about risk assessments and checklists, although they are important!

A job in health and safety gives you the scope you need to make a real difference in your work, which can make all the difference when it comes to your motivation. This is vital when it comes to working in a role that you are passionate about and able to perform over an extended period of time.

No day is the same with a job in health and safety

No day is the same within a health and safety job. Whether you are out on-site visits or working with an international team there will always be something different that needs your attention. This variety helps to keep a health and safety job interesting and with constant progression and learnings in the profession, it is certainly moving away from the old paper-based approaches of the past.

A health and safety job gives you a wealth of experience, which is great for career progression!

Health and safety jobs provide excellent career progression

Getting your feet on the ladder in a career with good prospects that you enjoy can be a tough find. A role within health and safety gives you just that!

There are plenty of opportunities to take on more senior roles within the safety field. Provided you have a good attitude and some aptitude, you will be well on your way to landing a great job in health and safety.

Another great part of working in a health and safety job is the focus on professional and academic development. Courses from the likes of NEBOSH and IOSH mean there are plenty of opportunities to learn more and become a more well-rounded safety professional as you develop your career.

There are different types of health and safety jobs

In addition to general career progression, there are also a lot of varied roles available within health and safety. Some different types of healt hand safety jobs include:

Director of health and safety

Occupational health manager

Safety support officer

Health, safety and well-being officer

Senior safety director

Health and safety manager

Risk director

Risk and safety manager

EHS manager

HSEQ director

These are just some of the different health and safety jobs available within the profession. This variety means there is plenty of scopes to pick and create a tailored role for yourself.

Consider health and safety for your next career move

If you find yourself out of work or you are wondering which career to pick, then do consider health and safety. A job within the safety industry provides a host of benefits and it also gives you the scope to help keep people safe and well at work.

