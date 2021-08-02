What Every Law Firm Should Know About Legal Directories

Legal directories are not new; they are like the Yellow Pages, but for law firms and lawyers. The directories are searchable databases and are sorted by a lawyer’s practice areas, locations, and more.

An entry in the directory can include a lawyer’s contact information and their experience. Today, legal directories offer lawyers and law firms more benefits because they also include customized marketing opportunities, rankings, and publications. Since more people search for services or companies online before engaging with them, the directories can help law firms grow their businesses.

Benefits of Legal Directories

Here is what these directories can offer lawyers.

They Will Make You Visible

Legal directories are crucial because they get the law firm or lawyer’s name in front of their customers. When a person is looking for legal services, one of the first places they will turn to is the internet.

These directions are some of the first links that show up on search results. This means that they get more clicks. When potential clients click on the directory, they will look for the lawyer who offers the services they want and have good rankings. You want your name or your firm to be on that list. The more directories you are on, the higher the chances of being hired by a client.

They Will Help Your Website’s Google Ranking

Most legal directories include a link to a law firm’s website, also known as a backlink. When a credible website backlinks to a law firm’s site, it can boost its SEO and rankings. You will not only show up on search engines through the directory, but your website will also rank higher.

This means you will reach a wider target audience and increase your website’s credibility, which will boost the trust and confidence that potential clients have in you. The directories can also leverage you with a digital badge for your customized videos or website and create additional PR for you.

Higher Ratings

Several directories have an option that allows a client to rate a lawyer or a law firm. Good reviews and ratings will increase your chances of being hired. Rankings can also offer law firms opportunities to get bids and tenders. The rating option also provides an excellent opportunity to ask your former clients to share their feedback on the directory where more potential clients can read them.

How the Process Works

Every directory has its process or methodology. Some directories take annual submissions, while some accept requests from law firms throughout the year. The submissions include a referral list and a summary of the firm’s work. The publication then evaluates the submissions and can also interview the law firm’s referrals and partners. After the research, they decide on how to rank a firm. This is why firms need to ensure that their submissions are accurate and effective.

Some rankings like best lawyers are by peer review. This means that nominating the firm or lawyer will guarantee consideration. Lawyers and law firms should work with legal directory and submissions services providers who can help them write their submissions well, prepare referrals list, prepare them for the interview, follow up, and collect feedback after the ranking.

If you want to attract more clientele and rank higher in search engines, legal directories can offer you one way.

