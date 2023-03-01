USANA: A Legacy in Direct Selling

For over 30 years, USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has been an industry leader in direct selling, creating a well-deserved company legacy. And it’s this deeply rooted legacy that inspires the future.

Renowned for its science-backed nutritional supplements, Celavive skincare, and Active Nutrition foods line, its loyal following of customers and Associates know they can trust the brand. And they continue to share the products and USANA lifestyle they love.

USANA has received numerous awards reflecting its elite employees, stellar products, and being a great place to work. Since 1992, the company has won more than 800 local, national, and international awards. With such a strong history of storied success, trustworthiness, and longevity, it’s no wonder why entrepreneurs continue to join the company to find their own success in business.

Thirty years in, USANA already has an impressive history that sets them apart from others in the industry. But they aren’t planning to stop creating their legacy any time soon. They still have decades of success ahead them, thanks to their products, values, and culture.

Amazing Products People Love

USANA wouldn’t have the success it’s had without the exclusive products customers know and love. A team of in-house scientists focus on the latest cutting-edge research and engage in global partnerships with universities and research centers worldwide to develop formulas that put them ahead of the rest.

And at a time when consumers are more aware of what they’re putting in their bodies, and on their skin, USANA is one step ahead. They value transparency and give their customers a superior potency guarantee—you can be confident what’s on the label is what is in the product. Strict manufacturing and testing processes ensure every USANA nutritional supplement is of the highest quality.

Not only can you tour USANA’s incredible production facilities to see how they make their products from beginning to end, you can also head to Ask the Scientists to get to know and understand the science and ingredients used in everything USANA makes, from nutritionals to skincare.

Confidence in USANA is perhaps best seen with the USANA Athletes program. More Olympic athletes trust USANA than any other nutritional supplement company. But this isn’t just limited to Olympians. USANA Athletes hold 3,458 World Cup medals, 276 Olympic and Paralympic medals, and over 600 world titles. Thousands of world-class champions trust their health to USANA and its products. And USANA’s Athlete Guarantee Program shows its commitment in taking an industry‐leading stance to provide all athletes “Nutritionals You Can Trust.”

Core Beliefs and Culture

Excellence, community, integrity, and health are values that drive everything at USANA. They take pride in their products, employees, and company—with honesty and transparency at the forefront.

And it’s not just talk. Employees are encouraged to pursue healthier lifestyles and are nominated and celebrated by coworkers for living out elements of USANA’s core beliefs in their daily lives. This mindset enhances the company culture and engages employees, which helps USANA continue to produce products their Associates and customers love.

USANA also commits to these values through the USANA Foundation. This charitable arm is a huge source of pride for the company. With service opportunities at home and abroad, the Foundation strives to bring sustainable sources of nutrition to those in need.

All the Foundation’s administrative costs are covered by USANA Health Sciences, Inc., meaning 100% of every dollar is free to support charitable purposes. Humanitarian meals are delivered around the globe, Garden Towers are built for families and communities to grow fresh, nutritious meals, and Usanimals, a children’s multivitamin, are handed out to kids at risk of malnutrition. And that only scratches the surface of all they do!

With a belief in paying it forward, USANA invests in the local Utah community and countless other communities around the world—and encourages Associates to be active contributors as well. And for all those who work with and for them, and those they reach out to help around the globe, health is USANA’s greatest wish for all.

A Legacy of Success

In 2022, USANA celebrated its 30th anniversary with a global convention in their home city of Salt Lake City, Utah. A look back on their past, their products, their values, and their people helped them celebrate how far they’ve come.

And though they’ve seen a lot of change over the years, it’s been for the best. USANA understands that trends shift, and so does science—an evolution that is clear in everything they do.

In the decades to come, innovation and customer satisfaction will keep them changing for the better. USANA has no intention of being stagnant. Instead, this renowned company looks to the future while embracing its prominent past. A strong legacy in the industry brings credibility. And with a focus to stay true to its core values, the legacy of USANA will continue to grow.