Three essential tips for the rookie Forex traders

The Forex market consists of different factors that are very hard to understand. But to make a profit regularly, you need to know all the details of this investment business. If you are new at trading, make sure you trade after you have learned about the factors. Never think you will win most of the trades. Always prepare yourself to accept the losing trades. Even the top traders in Hong Kong lose money regularly. But due to their strong risk management skills, they can recover the loss without having stress.

You will face many ups and downs and at a certain time when you will lose money frequently. You must be ready to face as without losing the money you won’t be able to learn the trading processes. And always learn from your previous mistakes to do better in the trade.

Don’t risk more than you can afford to lose

This is one of the key facts every trader should understand, new traders trade with a higher risk in the greed of making more money but instead of making money they lose their money in the trade. Due to their lack of knowledge and experience, they lose their money. Try to gain more knowledge about the trading business so that you can deal with dynamic losses. Forget the myth that trading is the doorway to become rich within a short period. Just like any other business, you have to give a strong effort to make consistent profit from this market.

You should only trade the amount you can afford to lose, trading is part of losing or winning. A trader should be mentally prepared to be stable if he loses in any trade. You can take the risk on the trade where you will see the winning percentage is high.

Always put a stop-loss order

Stop-loss order is known as a helping hand for the traders, with the help of a stop-loss order you can sell a given stock at a specific price level. Many new traders don’t know about the stop-loss order and thus many of their account does blow out in lose. It’s more like a safeguard for your trading capital. But to use the stop loss you must have strong knowledge on support and resistance level. Unless you know the perfect way to place the stops, many good trades will be closed early.

By applying for the stop-loss order you make a safe zone for your trade, where there will be few chances of your loss. If you don’t put a stop-loss order in your trade then you are allowing the trade to move against your favor.

Learn the ratio of risk and reward

Many traders think it’s easy to take profit in the Forex market but it’s a difficult part in trading. Before you trade you should always set a risk-reward ratio, mostly traders take the ratio of 1:2. You should set the ratio according to your plan of strategy. If possible use 1:3+ risk to reward ratio as it will significantly improve your recovery factor.

Keep the ratio less as this will help you not to lose more money even if your trade goes against your favor but if the trade goes as per your plan then your profit rate will be double. Use your plan and strategies before you set your risk-reward ratio.

Conclusion

Don’t ever trade for all day long just to make money, money won’t come to you if you don’t know the proper way to trade. If you want to make money in the Forex market, first learn about the market and try to follow a routine. Pro traders do their trade by maintaining a routine and always use strategy but they don’t follow different strategies altogether. If you follow different strategies at the same time then you will be confused about which strategy you should use in your trade. So it’s better to keep everything simple yet effective.

Please follow and like us: