The Productivity Dynamics of Co-Working Spaces

Co-working spaces are defined as membership-based workplaces in which a diverse group of freelancers, remote workers, and other independent professionals work together in shared, community-based environments. Co-working spaces are modern office spaces in which workers of various working backgrounds and companies come together to share and work either independently or in groups. That brings with it the added dynamic of a different approach to small office security, as the entire network requires its overall security protocols to be cohesive with the device security of each individual plugged into the co-working space.

In this respect, co-working spaces are a cool solution for individuals to create their work hours and working environments independently. The increase may be exemplified in large companies increasing efforts to improve workplace experiences as a means to attract and retain talent, as well as a substantial proportion of workers, given the choice of telecommuting or working from home, choosing instead to work in co-working spaces.

Most people prefer working in the company of others, and co-working spaces enable single workers, such as freelancers, to be productive while having a buzz of human noise in the background. Using a co-working space also introduces routines, which are often missing when working from home. Working in co-working spaces is an excellent alternative to the traditional office or work-from-home (WFH) model, since a flexible workplace can decrease isolation, increase productivity, and foster cultural exchange.

Most traditional office spaces provide designated desks and chairs to enable their employees to work, but sometimes, a change in setting provides the productivity boost they need. Co-working spaces are extremely productive compared with employees working alone.

While home offices, as teleworking arrangements, are mostly used by employed workers, co-working spaces are becoming increasingly common working arrangements for independent workers and freelancers working in the creative industries.

The advent of flexible work spaces, from co-working offices to working pods, marks a future in which smaller businesses and their employees, in addition to part-time and freelance workers, find that they can maximise efficiency both economically and productivity-wise.

The deployment of tools and utilities such as a VPN is becoming standard practice among remote workers, to the point that some co-working spaces deploy a specialised private browsing solution.

The idea of shared workspaces does not just include reducing costs, but is also about sharing ideas and changing traditional ways of doing things. This means sharing connection nodes as well, bringing back into focus the discussion around device and network security cohesion.

In less formal terms, businesses may use shared workspaces to run regular programs that spark new ideas. Other companies have launched satellite offices or incubators in existing co-working spaces, which allow employees to work with external partners, researchers, and customers on a regular basis.

As indicated, co-working spaces have seen tremendous growth, going from about 600 companies providing services at a space in 2010 to more than 26,300 companies estimated to work there in 2020. The amount of remote workers has increased tremendously over the past months, thus decreasing revenues generated from the world’s market for co-working industries in 2020 and up until now. Connecting with others is the biggest reason why people are paying for co-working spaces, compared with working at home for free or renting an un-descript office.