The fastest growing start-up in the UK

When 69% of people in the UK wear eyeglasses, it clearly implies how essential a commodity prescription glasses are. Just as we need clothes to cover ourselves and save us from the harsh weather, or just to display our fashion sense, we need glasses to correct optical defects and to block blue light and UV rays. However, a major part of the UK population is not able to afford more than one pair of eyeglasses due to their hiked prices.

This problem was addressed by a young man in the UK who decided to start-up a firm that retails premium quality glasses and sunglasses at super affordable rates so they are able to not only make lenses more affordable for the general masses but raise eyeglasses from the bar of just an essential commodity to a fashion accessory. Read on to know how and why this brand is expanding its fanbase with each passing day.

What is Specscart?

Specscart is a fresh start-up in the optics industry of the UK that produces a wide range of glasses and sunglasses. Here are the top reasons to love Specscart:

Excellent website interface

One thing that you can notice with every established brand is a well-designed and user-friendly website. An excellent website interface reflects the amount of time, money and resources that the brand has put in to build itself. Specscart’s website ensures a smooth customer experience with virtual try-on on models and quick purchasing options.

Engaging blogs

Customers can find a separate section where the brand posts some really interesting and informative blogs once or twice a week. It covers a variety of niches like health, lifestyle, fashion and entertainment. The topics include information on several optical defects and their cures, lookbooks, eye health tips and even a glasses glossary.

Latest collection

Round glasses, rimless glasses, cat-eye glasses, full rim glasses, geometric glasses, transparent glasses, aviator glasses, oversized glasses, wooden glasses, metal rim glasses – you just ask for it and you have it. Specscart displays a wide variety of latest and trending eyewear styles of the industry.

Affordable prices

Where a regular pair of good quality glasses can cost 80-250 pounds in the UK, Specsccart provides them starting at just 25 pounds, without compromising on the quality.

Complimentary protective coatings

With such a minimal price range, the brand also gives free protective coatings of anti-UV, anti-glare, anti-scratch and impact resistant. While the first two provide protection against light damage from the sun, the other two save your glasses from any damage.

Free home trial

Specscart always prioritises customer satisfaction. That’s why, they offer a 7-day free home trial service where you can choose up to four different pairs of glasses along with blue light lenses and a blue light torch and get them delivered at your home for a free trial.

Free eye test

A detailed eye test by an expert optometrist can cost a fortune. However, Specscart offers a free eye test service at its stores in Walkden and Bury. The free eye test is conducted by a professional with the help of the latest equipment and machinery. You can also book for a home eye test if you like availing services from the comfort of your home.

Premium quality glasses and frames

As mentioned above, Specscart provides excellent quality glasses at amazingly affordable rates. Most of the products are made of plant-based acetate that is more durable, flexible, hypoallergenic and eco-friendly than regular plastic. The customers also get a one-year corrosion-free warranty for the hinges of the glasses.

Rocket delivery

When you are in the UK, a pair of glasses ordered online can take around 4-5 days to reach your doorstep. Until then, you have to manage without a vision, unless you have an extra pair of glasses. On the other hand, Specscart offers a 24 hour dispatch delivery so you can receive your glasses on the next day for free.

30 days free returns

Though the brand produces excellent quality glasses and sunglasses that you can even try at your home for free, you can also leverage the 30 days free returns policy if you still have any issues with the products. No questions asked!

