The best profitable upgrades to make to your home before selling

Irrespective of how the real estate market is faring, properly maintained and well-upgraded homes will always sell for a higher amount than similar homes that have been left to dilapidate. It is a home seller’s challenge that all upgrades have not been designed equally and it is tough to know which improvements and upgrades are worth the investment. Should you install a freeze protection cable or should you install the necessary upgrades in the kitchen in order to get a good price?
So, before you think of leaving your house, move on to a new abode or book your moving services, take a quick look at the upgrades to do in your current house in order to help it sell at a worthy value.
Starting off with the Basics
If you thought that improving the value of your home means a $50,000 remodel, you’re wrong. There are smaller repairs and tweaks that can also make a huge difference. Few of the basic improvements that you can make all over the house to boost your home’s value are:
- Installing or repairing (if already installed) the storm doors
- Fresh coat of paint all over the house
- Attic insulation
- Replacing dilapidated rain gutters
- Repairing plumbing leaks
- Inspecting the septic system or the furnace
However, all these depend on your home and the things that require being upgraded or repaired.
Minor remodels in Kitchen
- Refacing the drawers and cabinets
- Upgrade countertops to a better quality stone product like marble, granite or quartz
- Replace sinks and sink fixtures
- Upgrade fixtures and lighting and choose undermount lighting
- Revamp current cabinets by sanding
- Paint using the new neutral colors
- Add trendy decor
Major remodels in Kitchen
- Remove walls to create an open concept layout or integrate the dining and kitchen rooms
- Open concept which has fewer obstacles
- Upgrade appliances to high efficiency stainless steel
Minor Remodels in Bathroom
- Replace a vanity, bathtub, sink or fixtures
- New flooring
- Replace tile
- Paint the bathroom and hang new works of art
- Revamp the sink and bathtub
- Replace the old shower doors or remove them totally
Major Remodels in Bathroom
- Expand the space of the bathroom
- Relocate and replace toilet and bathtub
- Add faucets and luxury sink
- Revamp lighting
- Add a linen closet
- Fresh paint and decor
- New countertops
Landscaping Upgrades
The curb appeal of your home is much more than what you have ever perceived. The buyers will always check the outward appearance first. In case there are overgrown bushes, take time to rectify them and make the best impression on buyers. In case your landscape is maintained but needs few tweaks, choose to update existing floral arrangements. A professional landscaper will let you explore ways of spicing up the outer portion of your home with flower gardens, hedges and water features.
Just as you hire the best SEO Company Toronto for your SEO services, you also need to hire the best landscaper for the best ideas.