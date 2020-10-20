The best profitable upgrades to make to your home before selling

Irrespective of how the real estate market is faring, properly maintained and well-upgraded homes will always sell for a higher amount than similar homes that have been left to dilapidate. It is a home seller’s challenge that all upgrades have not been designed equally and it is tough to know which improvements and upgrades are worth the investment. Should you install a freeze protection cable or should you install the necessary upgrades in the kitchen in order to get a good price?

So, before you think of leaving your house, move on to a new abode or book your moving services, take a quick look at the upgrades to do in your current house in order to help it sell at a worthy value.

Starting off with the Basics

If you thought that improving the value of your home means a $50,000 remodel, you’re wrong. There are smaller repairs and tweaks that can also make a huge difference. Few of the basic improvements that you can make all over the house to boost your home’s value are:

Installing or repairing (if already installed) the storm doors

Fresh coat of paint all over the house

Attic insulation

Replacing dilapidated rain gutters

Repairing plumbing leaks

Inspecting the septic system or the furnace

However, all these depend on your home and the things that require being upgraded or repaired.

Minor remodels in Kitchen

Refacing the drawers and cabinets

Upgrade countertops to a better quality stone product like marble, granite or quartz

Replace sinks and sink fixtures

Upgrade fixtures and lighting and choose undermount lighting

Revamp current cabinets by sanding

Paint using the new neutral colors

Add trendy decor

Major remodels in Kitchen

Remove walls to create an open concept layout or integrate the dining and kitchen rooms

Open concept which has fewer obstacles

Upgrade appliances to high efficiency stainless steel

Minor Remodels in Bathroom

Replace a vanity, bathtub, sink or fixtures

New flooring

Replace tile

Paint the bathroom and hang new works of art

Revamp the sink and bathtub

Replace the old shower doors or remove them totally

Major Remodels in Bathroom

Expand the space of the bathroom

Relocate and replace toilet and bathtub

Add faucets and luxury sink

Revamp lighting

Add a linen closet

Fresh paint and decor

New countertops

Landscaping Upgrades

The curb appeal of your home is much more than what you have ever perceived. The buyers will always check the outward appearance first. In case there are overgrown bushes, take time to rectify them and make the best impression on buyers. In case your landscape is maintained but needs few tweaks, choose to update existing floral arrangements. A professional landscaper will let you explore ways of spicing up the outer portion of your home with flower gardens, hedges and water features.

Just as you hire the best SEO Company Toronto for your SEO services, you also need to hire the best landscaper for the best ideas.

Please follow and like us: