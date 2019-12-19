Stormy 20s – a Grand Celebration in Shangri La Tbilisi

Bright events are constantly happening at Shangri La casino, but with the New Year holidays approach, there are even more of them. On December 14, 2019, the casino administration invites everyone to plunge into the New Year holiday Stormy 20s”. It offers live music, bright New Year’s show and cheerful friendly company and a big prize draw.

Do not miss the opportunity to spend a memorable vacation in Shangri La! To do this, just buy a game tour to Tbilisi at any convenient time. If your visit to the casino takes place during the New Year parties and lotteries, you will automatically become a member and will be able to count on receiving an additional jackpot.

About Shangri La Tbilisi Casino

Shangri La Casino is one of the most stylish gambling establishments in Georgia. The unit is managed by Storm International, Darren Keane is company’s CEO, Michael Boettcher is the founder and president. Upscale casino is located in a luxurious place, has a great design, provides comfort, positive atmosphere and first class service for all guests. Shangri La is a perfect place to try your luck. Here they play at big and small bets, and everyone gets the most out of the game!

The complex is located in the historic Tbilisi district, which is very picturesque. It is located near the Bridge of Peace, a 20-minute drive from Tbilisi International Airport.

In Shangri La, you can play a huge number of table games for any taste, such as roulette, various types of poker, blackjack, punto banco. In addition, in a separate large gambling hall, a huge number of popular slot machines from the most famous world manufacturers are installed.

Elite X.O. Club is a part of Shangri La Casino Tbilisi. This is the best place for high bets games. Absolute confidentiality, the highest security level and huge prize pools – this is what characterize the VIP club. It occupies the most luxurious casino halls. Club card holders have access to a free services huge list.

Be sure to visit one of the Shangri La complex gourmet restaurant. Only world-class dishes are prepared here, you can enjoy them while admiring the Bridge of Peace across the Mktvari River view. Treat yourself with a gorgeous meal in amazing atmosphere!

Shangri La Casino made sure that you have a place where to park your car. There is a large parking for personal transport. If you are not a driver, taxi service is available. The administrator will call the driver at your request.

The company has strict rules and adheres to all international gaming standards. First-class service and the highest level of security are guaranteed at Storm International casinos, Darren Keane said. Whatever you prefer: table games or slot machines, at the end of the evening you can take part in a special draw. Large cash prizes are drawn between the guests, and the evening ends with a spectacular show.

Tbilisi unit is a part of the large Shangri La casino network operated by Storm International, a world-renowned gaming business operator with over 25 years of experience and an excellent reputation.

Holidays at Shangri La Tbilisi – first-class gaming tour

A vacation in a casino or a junket tour in Georgia is something like a tourist trip, only with the ability to play your favorite games. The tour is organized on all-inclusive basis: travel expenses, food and drinks, hotel accommodation and other services are paid. You only need to make a deposit that will cover the cost of game chips. This is exactly the amount that you need to wager in the game’s room.

Depending on the vacation length, the minimum bets level for a daily game in the casino will be determined, as well as the minimum money amount that must be put at bets. A group trip implies that each participant has their own conditions and privileges in the casino, for each of them their own hotel room is reserved.

During winter holidays season, the Tbilisi casino creates a great New Year’s atmosphere. This is a perfect time to go on a gaming tour. It is best to plan a visit in December or January to become a member of the maximum number of lotteries and parties. The junket tour participants automatically become guests of all events, as well as for all closed parties.

You can order a tour or and find more information about the complex on the official casino website: shangrila.ge.

