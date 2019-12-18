Recyclable Packaging Available For Any Product

As the years go by, one of the best things you can do for your company is to embrace the trend of “going green” and changing up a few things about your operations to make things a little more environmentally friendly. One of the best ways to do this is investing in recyclable packaging, reducing the amount of waste your business produces at the end of the line. If you manufacture and sell food products, supplements or other perishables, it might seem like a challenge at first to find a packaging option that preserves your product but still remains recyclable, but there’s an answer out there that fits any product: flexible packaging.

Why Go Recyclable?

Why go recyclable with your beef jerky packaging or the packaging of your top-of-the-line supplements? In short, it has a ton of environmental advantages that all parties will benefit from during the manufacturing and distribution process. Just a few of these benefits include:

Reduces the amount of waste your company creates

More efficient energy use in the long run

Fewer greenhouse gas emissions

Change starts at the top, and businesses like yours can choose to become an example of environmental friendliness by simply changing up your packaging choices.



Why Choose Flexible Packaging?

There are plenty of recyclable options out there for the modern business, so why choose flexible snack packaging? The clear benefits of this choice are shown with a glance at its efficiency details. For one, the creation of flexible packaging costs less than half the energy of other options currently available, making it the best of the best in terms of maximizing energy costs. The process also creates 75 percent less emissions than these other options, meaning you’re keeping the air that much cleaner with every product you package and sell. The best part is, this boost to recyclability never interferes with the easy and complete customizability of your package. You’ll tell your brand’s whole story, get a recyclable product that’s at the top of the charts of efficiency and get all the bells and whistles you want without the trade-offs of other options like glass bottles and aluminum cans.

Are There Benefits for Customers?

Flexible packing options don’t just have benefits for your business. Customers will benefit from this change as well. While your regulars are sure to appreciate the switch to a more green approach to your operations, they’re also going to love the usual benefits that come with this packaging, including:

Longer shelf life for foods and supplements

Resealing packages

Easy storage

In-bag microwave options

In short, you’re providing your customers with the best of both worlds: a product that’s safe for the environment and extremely convenient within the home.

Do What’s Best for Your Business

Learn more about recyclable flexible packaging today and implement it within your business to get all of these benefits and many, many more. There’s never a downside to making your business a little more “green”, especially where your packaging is concerned. Stick with the flexible options to get that environmental friendliness without sacrificing a single bit of your design plans or food storage needs.

