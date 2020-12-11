IT’S OFFICAL: THESE ARE THE BEST BRANDS OF 2020

Netflix, Amazon and Cadbury’s have emerged as just some of the brands Brits insist are getting them through 2020, according to a new study by promotional experts 4imprint.co.uk.

Researchers polled the nation to discover the household names which helped deal with the ups, downs and hardships of this year, with movie and TV streaming service Netflix coming top.

Runner-up was the retail giant Amazon which kept deliveries going throughout lock-down, keeping people in supply of everything from home schooling supplies to electronics for the millions of home workers.

Not surprisingly then, nearly half (48 percent) of those polled said they spent more money than usual during the period of lockdown and three quarters (75 percent) said it really cheered them up when they knew a delivery was on its way.

Other brands that featured highly were Facebook in third place, followed by WhatsApp, YouTube and Cadbury’s.

TikTok, Marks and Spencer and ASOS were also said to have kept our spirits up, as did LEGO, Disney + and Spotify.

According to The Best Brands Report by leading promotional products retailer 4imprint, 21 percent said simple pleasures like gardening got them through the year and a quarter (25 percent) said a daily walk really helped.

Of the 1,500 adults polled, one in four said they bought from a brand during lockdown and have since become a loyal customer and 23 percent insisted on buying from British brands in order to feel patriotic.

Forty-two percent said they bought from brands that had good sales and offers on, while a quarter (25 percent) said that speed of delivery was important to them when choosing to buy from one company over an another.

The research shows most of us would have been lost without certain brands this year. Although technology brands featured highly, brands from more traditional industries are hot on the heels of say Netflix, Xbox, WhatsApp or Apple.

According to the poll, when shopping online 52 percent of respondents said that price was the most important thing for them. A further 40 percent explained that the brand – in addition to the price they are willing to pay for it – matters the most, suggesting that brand awareness heavily influences buyer behaviour.

Among some of the most popular purchases people have made this year were clothes (25 percent) and DIY supplies (13 percent).

It seems that competitive pricing coupled with a strong brand presence has never been more important.

And what has impressed UK customers in 2020? Nearly half (47 percent) of respondents said they felt certain brands have boomed this year due to their ability to adapt. A strong online presence (44 percent) and the reliability (36 percent) of products or services were other reasons cited for success.

TOP 30 BRANDS FOR 2020

Netflix 38.4% Amazon 34.1% Facebook 28.7% WhatsApp 28.3% YouTube 26.6% Cadbury’s 19.6% Prime video (Amazon) 17.9% Sky TV 16.8% Spotify 15.2% Instagram 15.2% Just Eat 13.2% Aldi 13.1% Disney + 13.0% Apple 11.6% TikTok 9.6% M&S 9.1% Kellogg’s 8.6% Snapchat 8.5% Sony Playstation 7.9% Heinz 7.5% PG Tips 7.4% Now TV 7.4% BBC Sounds 6.0% Next 6.0% Deliveroo 5.7% Nespresso 5.3% ASOS 5.2% X Box (Microsoft) 5.0% Birdseye 4.8% LEGO 4.5%

*More than 1500 people were surveyed online. Independent research was commissioned by 4imprint and conducted by Perspective Global. The sample included UK consumers and employees between 18-65 years old.

