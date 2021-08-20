Is Bitcoin a Good Investment in 2021? 3 Reasons to Start Investing

As of January 2021, there are over 100 million people in the world who use cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. But everything started with Bitcoin, so it makes sense that most people own this type over others.

As cryptos gain traction and popularity, you might be getting curious. Whether or not you’ve already invested in stocks and other things, you might be considering expanding to cryptocurrencies.

But is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? We think so!

Here are 3 reasons why you should invest.

1. There’s a Finite Amount

While Bitcoin is a digital thing, there are only so many in the world. There’s a cap of 21 million, and at the time of writing, almost 19 million have already been mined!

If you’re on the fence, investing in Bitcoin in 2021 is a wise choice. Once the 21 million bitcoins have been mined, prices will skyrocket since no more will be available. If you decide to buy then, you’ll be kicking yourself when you see the absurd prices!

2. You’ll Diversify Your Portfolio

You know the saying: don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Yes, it might be true that you’ve invested in several types of stock, but in the end, they’re all just stocks. Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency, which means that its fluctuations will differ from stocks and bonds.

Cryptocurrencies are more volatile anyway, so if you have safer investments, those are good fallbacks. As a result, you might be able to afford taking a bigger risk with Bitcoin. And should Bitcoin’s price rises drastically in the future, you’ll be glad you invested!

3. You Might Regret Not Investing

Seeing as crypto is such a huge thing, in some cases, it’ll probably hurt you more to sit out on investing rather than going in on it. This is especially true if you have the mindset that you don’t want to regret missing out on things in life!

If you’ve already got a solid portfolio and it wouldn’t hurt much to lose the money you invest in Bitcoin, it’s a completely solid choice to go ahead and invest.

To get started, all you have to do is Google “Bitcoin near me” and you’ll find nearby Bitcoin ATMs. At these kiosks, you’ll be able to buy crypto almost immediately!

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment? Yes It Is

So is Bitcoin a good investment? We certainly think it is!

While Bitcoin has experienced dips and will continue to do so, it seems to be on an overall upward trend. And there are only so many bitcoins in the world; if you don’t get in on it quickly, you might just kick yourself for missing out on some fantastic prices.

It’s wise to start out small now and do more Bitocin investing as you get more comfortable. With this approach, you’ll be making tons in the future!

