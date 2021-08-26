How your brand awareness can go further than your store front with vehicle graphics

We all know the benefits of having a shop front: you have a permanent advert for your business that tells passers-by what you do and why they should spend their hard-earned cash with you. Have you ever wondered if there is a bigger market available? By making use of more mobile forms of advertising you can reach a much wider audience with very little hassle but to great effect.

Just stop and think about how many people walk past your shop every day. Now, imagine how many people you see every time you go out in the car or make deliveries in a company van. The number of pairs of eyes on you is huge and as it is believed that it takes five to seven impressions for people to remember your brand, you need to make sure that you get it out there are much as possible, which is why vehicle branding can be a useful tool.

To explain further, expert corporate sign makers, Judsons Signs share their insight into how brand awareness can travel much further than just your store front.

What are vehicle graphics?

All of the logos and brandings that you use on your shop front and on your online presence plays a part in how people recognise you. This is your branding, and it is important to replicate it in as many places as possible in order to be remembered and to make people want to buy from you.

Vehicle graphics are often cheaper than many other forms of advertising and can reach as many as 3000 potential customers every hour. Vehicle graphics can take a number of different forms including magnetic signs, adhesive lettering or wrapping part (or all) of your vehicle.

Wrapping allows your graphics to be printed onto a vinyl film which is wrapped around the vehicle and can help to prevent the chipping and scratching of paintwork too. These are quick and easy ways to add branding to a car or van and they are easily removable if you decide it is time for a change.

The benefits of vehicle graphics

Reaching a wide audience is a great way to attract new business, so you can make sure that your brand is seen clearly and by a great range of society. You can put your business in front of other motorists as well as pedestrians and promote what you do, where you can be found and what your website address is.

Vehicle graphics are attention grabbers as they tend to look different to everything else on the road. Bright colours, catchy slogans and good quality design will all help you to stand out from the crowd. This form of advertising has few limitations, as it can be seen 24 hours a day, even when it is parked on your driveway. Suddenly, traffic jams and packed car parks become an advertising opportunity and can make it less of a waste of your time.

This form of marketing is a great way to reinforce your brand, as it will ensure that it is seen regularly by more people. It makes you easily recognisable and sets you apart from the competition. Furthermore, it reaches the people in your local area who are likely to want to visit your store, so you know it is targeting the right people.

Vehicle branding is a great way to get your business on the move, and make sure it is seen by as many people as possible. With 35.6 million registered vehicles in the UK and drivers spending an average of 20 hours a week behind the wheel, there is a captive audience just waiting to see you and what you offer.

