How To Choose The Right Adjustable Height Desk

It’s no secret that sitting at a desk all day can lead to a number of health concerns. While it’s important to take standing breaks, how can you also make sure you’re not interrupting your workflow? Adjustable height desks can give you the flexibility you’re looking for when it comes to having a healthy balance of standing and sitting while you work.

If you’re looking for some guidance on how to choose your new adjustable height desk, then this article is for you.

Different Types Of Adjustable Height Desks

There are many different types of adjustable height desks to choose from. You’ll want to find a desk that best suits your needs in terms of how much adjustability you need and how often you’ll be changing positions on a daily basis.

Cardboard Standing Desks: These are the most affordable option on the list and can serve as a great temporary solution until you’ve found your perfect desk. They are durable, come in a variety of heights and sizes, and are easy to build and place directly on top of your existing desk. They are limited in how much they can hold and are typically only strong enough for a laptop in addition to your keyboard and mouse.

Wooden Slot Standing Desk: These are more durable than the cardboard desk solution and offer some added customization to your standing workspace. These come with two wooden shelves that can be inserted into different adjustable slots. You can place your laptop, keyboard, and mouse into a slotted position that is the most ergonomic for you.

Sit-To-Stand Desk Adapter: You can think of these as mini-standing desks that sit on the surface of your existing desk. They come in different varieties that are either manually adjustable or have a more advanced lifting mechanism similar to your office chair. These are a great option if you want the flexibility of sitting or standing but aren’t ready to fully commit to buying an entirely new desk.

Standing Desk: These desks are built solely for standing. You won’t have the option to sit unless you buy yourself a barstool height desk chair. These are for people who are really committed to standing as often as possible.

Sit-To-Stand Desks: These are complete desks that can be adjusted to offer sitting or standing. You can find hand-cranked models or electric-powered versions that enable you to raise and lower the desk to your preferred height.

Simple Guide To Choosing The Right Standing Desk

Adjustable height desks are not a “one size fits all” solution, so it’s best to do some research ahead of time before making your decision. Here are some important factors to keep in mind while you’re shopping for your new desk.

Sitting and standing height: Before you can start browsing desks, you’ll need to determine what your most ergonomic sitting and standing height are. Sit down and measure the height from the floor to your elbow. This will determine how low you’ll need the desk to go. Next, stand up straight and measure the distance between your elbow and the floor a second time. This is how high the standing desk will need to be.

Note: If you plan on using a thick floor mat or carpet, make sure to include this while taking your measurements.

Weight: If your setup involves multiple screens or any heavy all-in-one monitors, you’ll need to make sure that the adjustable height desk solution you choose can accommodate the weight of your workstation. If your equipment is too heavy, it could break the adjustment mechanisms.

Size: If you’re going to be buying an adjustable height desk, you’ll want to make sure it can fit in your home office area. If you have large or even multiple monitors, make sure the desk has enough room to accommodate them.

Adjustment range: The type of adjustable height desk you choose will determine the kind of range you’ll have in a standing or sitting position. If you’re looking for an adjustable height desk that will fit multiple user heights, make sure to look at how many different sitting-to-standing positions the model can support.

Manual or electric adjustment: How often you plan on sitting versus standing should also determine what type of desk or adjuster will suit your needs. While manual cranks are often more affordable, cranking a desk up and down all day can get tiring if you plan on switching from sitting to standing throughout the day. An electric option may prove best if you’re looking for more precise adjustments and an easier transition.

Read The Reviews

As you narrow down your options, it’s always important to check customer reviews.

Is the desk challenging to put together?

Was it delivered as described?

Does it make any strange noises when changing the position?

Are there any reported issues with the adjustment mechanics?

These are all important things to look out for when reading reviews to ensure that the desks you’re looking at can deliver on their promises.

What’s the best Height Adjustable Brand?

According to Fiverr Daily, Flexispot is arguably the best height adjustable brand for 2021.

With over 20 size and style options to choose from, Flexispot’s desks are affordable, environmentally friendly, and come with a multitude of great features. Their all-in-one keypads have energy savings displays that you can program with position presets and sit/stand reminders to keep you moving. In addition, these desks are highly customizable. You can choose the size, shape, and color that fits your style and needs.

Lastly, their customer service is outstanding. They offer 24/7 support for any questions or issues you may have with your desk. Flexispot believes in their product which is why they offer a 5-year warranty and a free 30-day return policy so you can feel comfortable trying out your desk worry-free.

Get a discount at Flexispot with our Referral Code

Flexispot UK referral discount – Get £15 off

Flexispot US referral discount – Get $15 off

