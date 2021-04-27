One of the hot topics on the market today is accepting cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services. If you’re a merchant with an extensive amount of business in ecommerce, you should consider if you want to accept crypto payments. There are a variety of reasons why you should.

Accepting crypto payments on your website comes with the following benefits for you and your customers:

High level of privacy

Lower transaction fees

Global payment processing

Secure, fraud-averse transactions

No Chargebacks

If these benefits sound good to you, then crypto payments might be the perfect addition to your current payment gateway. If your goal is to grow your business and give your customers more choices for payment options, this is one avenue to achieve that goal.

How to Accept Cryptocurrency

Many payment processing companies have already begun to offer integrations and options for merchants when starting to accept crypto payments. If you have an existing merchant account, your first step is to contact your representative and ask about the options for crypto payments. If they offer those services, it should be a fairly simple process to get setup.

E-Commerce

If your current payment processor does not provide cryptocurrency processing, you have other options. On your website, you can create a button on the payment screen specifically for crypto. When customers click on this button, it will take them to a screen that has a separate functionality to transfer their funds into your crypto wallet.

Pro tip: Be sure the set up a multi-currency wallet instead of a single-currency wallet. This will allow you to accept payment in various forms of crypto, rather than just one.

Brick & Mortar Store

If you have a brick and mortar store, the process is still very similar. Check with the processor who currently handles the payments that go through your POS system. If they have an integration available, you can go that route with them.

Some banks allow their customers to swipe a credit or debit card to use their cryptocurrency. There are also a number of cryptocurrency-only accounts that offer debit cards, as well. It’s important for you to understand whether or not your POS can accept these cards.

Pro tip: Your POS system will likely accept payments either as debit cards, or with a QR code.

Invoicing

If your business uses invoices to request payments from clients, you can do so in crypto, as well. Either your current payment processor or a third party vendor will have this functionality. They can help you setup an invoicing system where you can create and send invoices in the cryptocurrency that you want to be paid in.

In this scenario, you simply send the invoice to your customer, usually via email. The email will contain a link that the customer can click on to transfer their crypto to you. Once the funds are verified, they will be transferred to your crypto wallet.

What Banks Accept Cryptocurrency

Although crypto is growing in popularity, it’s not quite mainstream just yet. If you want to make and accept transactions in cryptocurrency, it makes sense for you to bank with a provider who is crypto-friendly. Although the thought of switching banks may sound like a headache right now, it could really help your business grow, so it might be worth it.

Here are some of the banks that currently accept crypto.

Ally Bank

Goldman Sachs

USAA

Barclays

Simple Bank

If you’re currently banking with one of these institutions, congratulations! Your bank is already crypto-friendly. If not, don’t panic. Check with your current bank first to see what the options are. It’s possible that they work with crypto, but just don’t actively advertise it.

If they don’t accept any type of crypto, you have a couple options. You can either move everything over to a bank that does, or you can go to a crypto-friendly bank and open an account for this specific reason. If you choose this option, you just need to make sure to connect this account to any payment processing functionality that you have on your POS or website.

What Places Accept Cryptocurrency

You may be surprised to learn about some of the major companies and retailers who are already accepting crypto payments. Some are doing it simply for marketing purposes while others see it as a viable way to grow their business, increase revenue streams and give their customers more options. Here are some of the companies who accept crypto.

Microsoft

It’s no surprise that a computer company isn’t afraid of virtual currency. Microsoft has been accepting crypto for payment in their online Xbox store since 2014.

Overstock

If you’re shopping on overstock.com, you’ll be able to use multiple types of cryptocurrency to pay for merchandise. They have “crypto” setup as an option on their payment screen for customers to easily use crypto instead of fiat money.

Home Depot

Home Depot accepts crypto payments both online and in-store using a Flexa checkout systems that are installed in their stores.

Starbucks

Although they stumbled a little bit when they first announced that they would be accepting Bitcoin, they are now fully functional and able to accept Bitcoin for payment.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is partnered with Flexa and accepts payments through the Spendn app. Customers can download this app and simply scan it at the cashier to pay for their groceries.

PayPal

This one is a topic of conversation because it’s not what you think. Although Paypal currently suggests that they will be accepting crypto for payments in the future, they currently do not. However, they DO allow customers to purchase crypto via their Paypal account. They just don’t allow the use of crypto for purchases of goods and services.

Conclusion

If you’re interested in expanding payment options for your customers, crypto is a great way to do it. The process is generally pretty simple, whether you’re doing an integration with your current provider or you’re setting up a new account. Remember, your first step is to find out whether or not your current merchant services provider has the ability to operate as a crypto payment processor with integrations readily available. If not, you’ll need to go another route to accomplish the task.

