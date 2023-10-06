thebusinessonline.com

How Can Commerce APIs Improve The Shopping Experience

As the retail industry embraces technology, APIs emerge as a revolutionary tool connecting various software applications. APIs streamline retail processes, improving the customer experience on eCommerce platforms. From engaging customers with compelling marketing content to secure payment processing during checkout, APIs enhance the efficiency of the platform. If you are interested in learning more about how APIs can be used to improve the shopping experience, check out the resource below.

Infographic created by commercetools

Ben Jones